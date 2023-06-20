  1. Home
The Best Race Day Outfits If You’re Off To Royal Ascot

Vintage, pre-loved and high street are on the agenda for 2023.

by Harriet Davey |
Posted

The question 'how is it already June?' is living in our head rent-free at the moment. Before we know it, we'll be heading to weddings, summer soirées and the races. But lots of events means lots and lots of looks. Need help with outfit ideas? We've already rounded up the best wedding guest outfits, and now it's time to tackle the races. Royal Ascot is kicking off this week and, if this is your first time attending one of the country's most famous race meets, you might want to browse its annual style guide.

While the formal dress code still remains (that means no sheer dresses, cut-outs or bandeau styles, ladies), this year the event wants everyone to embrace their own personal style. Shaking up the meaning of occasionwear dressing, Ascot has suggested renting an outfit for the big day, opting for vintage or pre-loved dresses, wearing an affordable high street outfit, trying out tailoring or dusting off your most luxe look.

Rent An Outfit

Rental fashion is one of the best ways to wear a designer brand you wouldn't usually go for and save money (by not buying a dress you'll most likely wear once). And you can even wear a style you've most likely spotted on someone else – Karina Marriott has borrowed this frothy pink dress from peer-to-peer rental site, By Rotation. Hirestreet has a dedicated races tab so you can rent dresses and jumpsuits that are appropriate for a variety of the enclosures at Royal Ascot.

Hirestreet, Delfi Collective

Hirestreet, Delfi Collective

You can hire this frock for four, 10 days or 30 days, with prices starting from £44.

Hirestreet, Delfi Collective
Choose Vintage Or Pre-Loved

Having a rummage through your local charity shop or vintage store for an event like the races means no one will arrive wearing the same outfit, and it'll be more affordable – bonus. Also, wearing second-hand outfits is of course a more sustainable way to do occasionwear. Just take a look at vintage store owner, Sophia Rosemary, in this stunning find from Depop. Cute outfit alert!

De La Vali, Silk Maxi Dress

De La Vali, Silk Maxi Dress

This pre-loved silk maxi dress is a guaranteed winner.

De La Vali, Silk Maxi Dress
Valentino Garavani, Silk Maxi Dress

Valentino Garavani, Silk Maxi Dress

Valentino's deep red maxi dress would turn heads for all the right reasons.

Valentino Garavani, Silk Maxi Dress
Opt For An Affordable High Street Dress

Sure, you may see a lot of extremely fancy frocks at an event such as the races (it's not surprising with the royal family in attendance), but don't underestimate the high street. With so many affordable – yet amazing – dresses, it's always a destination to rely on. Just look at Olivia Marcus in this Free People dress with a Kurt Geiger bag. Tip: make sure you check which area of Ascot you're in, as they all have different dress codes.

COS, Asymmetric Gathered Midi Dress

COS, Asymmetric Gathered Midi Dress

This hot pink sheath dress would be an exceptionally chic choice.

COS, Asymmetric Gathered Midi Dress
Jigsaw, Pointelle Jacquard Knit Dress

Jigsaw, Pointelle Jacquard Knit Dress

This knitted dress would look brilliant with straw accessories.

Jigsaw, Pointelle Jacquard Knit Dress
Whistles, Keyhole Satin Midi Dress

Whistles, Keyhole Satin Midi Dress

This pistachio silk dress would look lovely against the green grass of the race track at Royal

Whistles, Keyhole Satin Midi Dress
Go For Tailored Separates

While there's a separate dress code for men and women, there's nothing to say ladies have to wear a dress. Instead, opt for tailored separates in the form of a sleek trouser or skirt suit. Monikh Dale shows how easy it is to wear the blazer done up as a top. Just add a fascinator, heels and a shoulder bag, and go.

Me+Em, Panama Pinstripe Three-Piece Co-Ord

Me+Em, Panama Pinstripe Three-Piece Co-Ord

It doesn't get more polished that this three-piece co-ord from Me+Em.

Me+Em, Panama Pinstripe Three-Piece Co-Ord
Wear An Emerging Designer

As a special occasion, the races are the perfect time to wear something you've been saving for best, or investing in an outfit you know you'll love for a long time. And this is where lesser-known, emerging labels come in. Australian label Alémais launched in 2020, and since then it has been a favourite with fashion insiders. Ali Whittle's summery dress can also be worn to upcoming picnics, brunches and on holiday with a straw bag.

Alémais, Ira Twist-Front Cut-Out Floral-Print Linen Midi Shirt Dress

Alémais, Ira Twist-Front Cut-Out Floral-Print Linen Midi Shirt Dress

This puff-sleeved shirt dress can be dressed up for the races and down for a post-swim dinner on

Alémais, Ira Twist-Front Cut-Out Floral-Print Linen Midi Shirt Dress
