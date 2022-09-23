Ahead Of The New ‘Trouble At Topshop’ Series, We Look Back At The 9 Most Iconic Topshop Moments

Two years on since the closure of one of the most iconic (okay, possibly the most iconic) brands on the Great British High Street, and there's still a huge Topshop-shaped hole in our lives. With skeletons of the Arcadia shops still scattering the streets of most UK cities since all stores closed in 2020, BBC 2 (and iPlayer) will be showcasing a two-part series dedicated to the rise, and fall, of Topshop under the helm of Sir Philip Green.

While we still sob at the fact we can do longer pop in to grab a pair of iconic Joni or Jamie jeans, or head to Toppers to find an 'it' item that's guaranteed to be spotted on every fashion editor, influencer and human in mere days (we all remember that 2018 slip skirt, right?), we're intrigued to find out where it all went wrong.

With Kate Moss launching her first collection back in 2007, the likes of designer Christopher Kane joining forces on a collaboration in 2009 and Queen Beyoncé dropping Ivy Park in 2016, the brand was backed by some seriously big names. As the first (and only) high street brand allowed to have a spot at London Fashion Week from 2005, the Topshop Unique shows saw the likes of Cara Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid walk for the brand. And that's not even mentioning the A-listers who would sit on the f-row. While we wait in anticipation to watch the documentary (put Monday 26 September in your diaries), we take a look back at the 9 most iconic Topshop moments we'll never forget.