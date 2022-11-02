Sienna Miller Is The Latest Style Star To Wear This Sustainable Brand

You might have noticed that the brown dress is having a major moment right now. Which makes perfect sense for autumn; warm, leafy tones are a natural choice for this time of year (see also, burgundy, pumpkin and caramel). But Sienna Miller shows that a traditionally ‘summer’ palette can also work for fall. Out and about in New York yesterday, Miller wore a pair of lilac-tinged, sky blue cargo pants with a bubblegum pink oversized turtleneck sweater. The knit in question was from Everlane, and even better, it’s sustainable. From the brand’s ReCashmere collection, it is made from 100% recycled cashmere and wool, which takes hand-sorted used knits and repurposes them into new yarns. The cherry on the (cup)cake? It’s still available to buy.

©Getty

She’s not the only A-lister with a soft spot for Everlane. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Katie Holmes are also fans of the mindful American brand. Just last month consummate cool girl Chloë Sevigny was also spotted in one of the label’s superior knits: the SuperFuzz alpaca crew neck in tumeric stripes (yes, also still available).

©Getty

But the beauty of Miller’s look is how she proves that you don’t have to buy anything new at all to give your wardrobe a refresh. It’s all about taking things out of context and (within reason) ignoring the confines of ‘seasons’. See too how she pepped up the look with shots of white, courtesy of her boots and bag. That’s smart, in every sense of the word.