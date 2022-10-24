Selena Gomez’s High Street Outfit Is Still Available To Buy

It's always worth doing a deep-dive into the outfits of Selena Gomez. Because while the actor wears her fair share of designer, she loves (and we mean loves) a high street hit. For an evening outing to Carbone, Gomez wore not one, not two but three pieces that sit at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

©Splash News

First up, the coat, which was from one of her favourite high street brands: Mango. Although the exact style doesn't seem to be available, there are quite a few similar coats that also tick the evergreen box (i.e. you can easily wear them for the next few winters). My favourite is double-breasted and designed with a slightly oversized fit so that it can easily be squeezed over lots of layers.

Gomez wore hers with a striped jumper from Everlane. Chunky enough to keep chills at bay, but chic nonetheless, it's still available in five sizes for £174. (If you prefer a solid colour, the turtleneck also comes in ecru, caramel and blue.) For her finishing touch, Gomez added a pair of boots from Reformation. The Nylah is actually a knee-high boot - available online for £448 - but, as you can see from Gomez, can be worn as an ankle boot if your jeans have wide enough legs. Because who doesn't love a multi-tasking accessory?