Selena Gomez’s High Street Outfit Is Still Available To Buy

It's always worth doing a deep-dive into the outfits of Selena Gomez. Because while the actor wears her fair share of designer, she loves (and we mean loves) a high street hit. For an evening outing to Carbone, Gomez wore not one, not two but three pieces that sit at the more affordable end of the spectrum.
First up, the coat, which was from one of her favourite high street brands: Mango. Although the exact style doesn't seem to be available, there are quite a few similar coats that also tick the evergreen box (i.e. you can easily wear them for the next few winters). My favourite is double-breasted and designed with a slightly oversized fit so that it can easily be squeezed over lots of layers.
Gomez wore hers with a striped jumper from Everlane. Chunky enough to keep chills at bay, but chic nonetheless, it's still available in five sizes for £174. (If you prefer a solid colour, the turtleneck also comes in ecru, caramel and blue.) For her finishing touch, Gomez added a pair of boots from Reformation. The Nylah is actually a knee-high boot - available online for £448 - but, as you can see from Gomez, can be worn as an ankle boot if your jeans have wide enough legs. Because who doesn't love a multi-tasking accessory?
SHOP: Selena Gomez's Outfit
Gomez's exact coat is sold out, but this very similar style is an outerwear evergreen that will be a timeless addition to your wardrobe.