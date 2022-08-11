  1. Home
Sienna Miller’s Favourite Noughties Accessory Has Been Spotted In Copenhagen

Someone pass me a coin belt.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Is it 2004? Because from the pictures at Copenhagen Fashion Week, one of the lesser-spotted accessories from the early '00s, the boho belt, is making a comeback.

Sienna Miller was its original champion. Back in the day, she wore her coin belt, probably a vintage find from Portobello Market, slung around her hips at Glastonbury. (She's still a stan by the way - just last week, she looped a prime example of a boho belt around a pair of white jeans - as is Gloria Steinem, who wore hers while stepping out with Meghan Markle.)

In Copenhagen, the women are wearing their versions one of two ways. Fastened around a slip dress and left to ride quite low on the hips. Or threaded through the belt loops of a pair of high-waisted cargo pants (another '00s throwback).

The belt as a fashion accessory instead of something purely functional is still a love-it-or-hate-it kind of thing. In the recent adaptation of Everything I Know About Love, Birdie is getting ready for a date and, for want of a better word, flapping about her outfit. Maggie, her best friend, comes in and instantly tells her to take off the waist belt because waist belts never do anything. In The Devil Wears Prada, a pair of blue belts are almost enough to end the fledging career of Andy Sachs.

So what's the verdict? Should the boho belt come in from the cold? From the (very) hot looks at Copenhagen, it's a yes from us.

SHOP: The Best Boho Belts

