The Most Magical Gifts You Should Be Buying For Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend

We all have that friend who consults the stars about anything and everything. Let's face it, having a friend who is in touch with their spiritual side can bring a whole different dynamic to your life. Not only do they remember every birthday within your friendship group, they can also tell you when mercury is in retrograde and advise on whether your relationships are compatible depending on your star signs.
Due to their knowledge of the zodiac, it can also mean that they're experts at gifting. After all, knowing the traits of each sign can definitely give them a head start when it comes to buying for their friends. So, if there's a special occasion coming up, now you can return the favour and impress them with an astrology-inspired gift.
When it comes to buying for a friend who has an interest in all things astrology, you could go literal - like a piece of jewellery with their star sign on it. Alternatively, you could buy them a gift featuring a celestial print that takes inspiration from the stars.
Either way, we've put together a zodiac gift guide to make buying for your friend that much easier. From star sign sleep masks to fancy fragrances, here are our favourite buys that have been chosen especially for your astrology-obsessed friend. After all, with Christmas looming (sorry), there's no better time to start thinking about presents.
SHOP: The Zodiac Gift Guide For Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend
Rixo's PJs are decorated with all the signs of the Zodiac. With their pretty ruffle cuffs and slightly oversized collar, whoever you buy these for will not want to just save them for bedtime.
Dior has its very own zodiac collection that would be ideal for any lover of astrology. Made from silk twill, this scarf would add a timeless touch to any one of their outfits.
These star-shaped earrings are a picture of understated elegance. Adorned with pearls, they're made from sustainable recycled brass.
A trinket dish featuring all of the signs of the zodiac, this gorgeous tray from Gucci will take pride of place on their vanity table.
A classic signet style ring featuring mother of pearl inlay and star detailing would be the perfect addition to their jewellery collection.
Inspired by the constellations, this luxury gift set contains Swarovski encrusted caddies filled with loose leaf black, green and oolong tea to reflect the unique attributes of each star sign.
This stunning set of gold-toned hair pins from Jennifer Behr features star-shaped crystal embellishments; particularly perfect for the Leo in your life.
Made from the highest grade long fibre Mulberry silk, ensure they get their beauty sleep with this star sign sleep mask, designed to be kind to their skin.
Another from Dior's zodiac collection, this shirt featuring all of the symbols of the zodiac would be a truly unique gift. Crafted from silk twill and embellished with black piping details, this shirt is certainly a statement piece.
A velvet makeup bag featuring celestial inspired print is the best way for them to keep all of their make-up essentials in one place.
This soft cotton sateen quilt featuring a gold embroidered print of the moon and stars would make a gorgeous addition to their bedroom.
Keeping their feet cosy, this collection of slippers inspired by the zodiac is one they're sure to love. Lined with merino sheepskin wool and embossed with their star sign, they're the dream indoor and outdoor slipper.
A fragrance inspired by Libra, this Extrait de Parfum appeals to their desire for balance and harmony. Notes of Amalfi lemon, Tuscan orris, Madagascan vanilla flower come together for a unique aroma.
Maison Margiela has brought out a candle collection inspired by the zodiac signs - and we couldn't be happier. Known for its iconic scents, we can imagine these candles are no different.
For the day-to-day, this celestial leather diary will keep them organised. With a selection of colour choices as well as the ability to add a personalised touch, it's one that will be a treasured gift for years to come.
You can never have too many makeup brushes, so this zodiac collection eye brush set featuring a star design will be a perfect match.