The Most Magical Gifts You Should Be Buying For Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend

We all have that friend who consults the stars about anything and everything. Let's face it, having a friend who is in touch with their spiritual side can bring a whole different dynamic to your life. Not only do they remember every birthday within your friendship group, they can also tell you when mercury is in retrograde and advise on whether your relationships are compatible depending on your star signs.

Due to their knowledge of the zodiac, it can also mean that they're experts at gifting. After all, knowing the traits of each sign can definitely give them a head start when it comes to buying for their friends. So, if there's a special occasion coming up, now you can return the favour and impress them with an astrology-inspired gift.

When it comes to buying for a friend who has an interest in all things astrology, you could go literal - like a piece of jewellery with their star sign on it. Alternatively, you could buy them a gift featuring a celestial print that takes inspiration from the stars.

Either way, we've put together a zodiac gift guide to make buying for your friend that much easier. From star sign sleep masks to fancy fragrances, here are our favourite buys that have been chosen especially for your astrology-obsessed friend. After all, with Christmas looming (sorry), there's no better time to start thinking about presents.