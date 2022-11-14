Rixo’s First Boot Collection Is Here – And It’s Just As Amazing As Its Dresses

If you've been to a wedding, we can almost guarantee you've worn – or spotted someone else wearing – a Rixo dress. In fact, it's often the case that multiple guests will turn up to a special occasion wearing something from the brand. Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and Holly Willoughby (to name a few) are among its many fans - known, as it is, for designs that look like they could be vintage.

Although Rixo is probably most famous for its dresses, we also have to highlight the bridal collections, which 'wow' each season, and its lovely selection of loungewear. And while the brand has dabbled in a footwear collection before with sandals, we're here to introduce to you its first-ever boot collection.

The five-piece collection was first shown back in February, but we found out last month the exact date they were launching online (it's today - yay!), and it has been the hardest secret to keep. We've basically been thinking about this carefully-curated ankle boots edit since we first saw them, and it's not surprising when they each have that renowned Rixo-edge that sets them apart from the rest.

If you want to jump onto autumn/winter's coloured boot trend, then the Louis in green or red is for you. You'll be surprised at how many outfits they'll actually go with – from a knit dress to jeans and a knit. Add to this polka dots, contrast toe-caps and a non-boring beige bootie, and we guarantee there will be a style to suit everyone.

If you end up adding one of these boots to your collection, and you just so happen to already own a Rixo dress, we highly recommend wearing them together for top-to-toe perfection.