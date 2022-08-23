The Best Kate Middleton Dresses That She Wears On Repeat (And They’re Affordable, Too)

If you're a fan of the royals, no doubt you enjoy seeing the show-stopping wardrobe of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. From outfit-repeating high street choices like Topshop and ASOS to impressive designer picks from Alexander McQueen and Jimmy Choo, the Duchess wears a clever mix of luxury and affordable brands. One thing we can't get enough of, especially, are the Kate Middleton dresses that scream elegance but are also available to the regular shopper.

Looking at dresses as far back as 2013, there have been multiple times we've seen Kate do royal tours in outfits that cost as little as £30. You don't have to splurge to look graceful, as Kate shows us. She loves to look chic in Topshop dresses like the one worn to Warner Bros in 2016, but we've also seen her in a sleek L.K. Bennett dress this year. High street options aren't off the cards for the royal trendsetter.

Luckily for us and everyone who's a fan of the Duchess, these dresses can be bought on the high street. Some options are still available to buy now, while other collections stock similar dresses for different seasons. Looking to get your hands on your own royal dress? Here are our favourite high street Kate Middleton dresses below.

Kate Middleton In L.K. Bennett

Kate Middleton is a longstanding fan of L.K Bennett, having been seen in various options from the shop over the years - including recently re-wearing an LK floral dress in Cambridge. You can shop Kate's look below with the new season styles of this dress, as well as a Pale Blue Crepe Shift Dress that Kate was spotted in when she opened The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's L.K. Bennett Dresses 1 of 3 CREDIT: Getty 2 of 3 CREDIT: L.K. Bennett 3 of 3 CREDIT: Getty

Kate Middleton In ASOS

That's right, Kate's even a huge fan of ASOS and was seen wearing an ASOS maternity dress back in 2015 when she visited a children's centre in Woolwich. Throughout her pregnancy, she was familiar with the maternity brand and you can still shop it today.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's ASOS Dresses 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty 2 of 4 CREDIT: ASOS 3 of 4 CREDIT: ASOS 4 of 4 CREDIT: ASOS

Kate Middleton In Self-Portrait

During a visit to the Bahamas in 2022, we saw Kate wearing a gorgeous mint green Self-Portrait dress - a brand of which the Duchess is certainly a fan. In just April of this year, we saw Kate re-wear a gorgeous cream blazer and skirt set from the brand, too. To really show how much Kate loves this brand, we also saw her debut a white Self-Portrait dress for the first time at a film festival in 2016.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's Self-Portrait Dresses 1 of 3 CREDIT: FARFETCH 2 of 3 CREDIT: Getty Images 3 of 3

Kate Middleton In & Other Stories

We saw the Duchess of Cambridge look glowing in a floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019, which was a steal for just £79. It's sold out from the old season, but you can still shop similar floral dresses on the site. She's also a huge fan of the & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans, which we've seen her wear multiple times over the past few years.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's & Other Stories Dresses 1 of 3 CREDIT: PA 2 of 3 CREDIT: & Other Stories 3 of 3 CREDIT: Getty

Kate Middleton In Topshop

Back in 2016, we saw the Duke and Duchess visit a rural village and safari in Kaziranga National Park to discuss poaching with park rangers. As they walked the safari, we saw Kate in a previous season's Topshop dress that's a floral print with black embroidered detail. Now, you can still grab similar Topshop choices straight from ASOS to get the Kate look. She also wore a Topshop polka dot dress on a trip to Warner Bros Studios in 2013 which is simple and chic.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's Topshop Dresses 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty 2 of 4 CREDIT: ASOS 3 of 4 CREDIT: Getty 4 of 4 CREDIT: ASOS

Kate Middleton in Kate Spade

Floaty skirts and pretty prints are a classic staple of Kate Spade, so it's no wonder why our Duchess is an avid fan of the brand. Back in 2016, we saw Kate wear a Kate Spade Encore Dress which was worth £500 and you can snap it up from a seller on eBay now. Then in 2017 on a museum visit, we saw her wear a subtle diamond print dress from the Kate Spade collection.

Gallery SHOP: Kate Middleton's Kate Spade Dresses 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty 2 of 4 CREDIT: Getty 3 of 4 CREDIT: Kate Spade 4 of 4 CREDIT: Kate Spade

Kate Middleton in Reiss

With tailored silhouettes, blazers and houndstooth coats, Kate is still a big Reiss fan. Over a decade ago now, we saw her shine in a white dress at the Epsom Derby for a royal visit. In the same year, we saw her don a nude Reiss Shola dress as she met President Obama and Michelle Obama.