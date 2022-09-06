Holly Willoughby Is Back, And This Is Where You Can Shop Her High Street Outfits

If you're a fan of This Morning, Holly Willoughby, or both, you'll be glad to know the presenter is back on the show after the summer holidays. Honouring back-to-school week, Willoughby has opted for a sharp shirt for both show-days so far. Excuse us while we dig out our shirt collection because her looks need to be copied, stat.

And guess what? Both outfits are from the high street so you can actually shop the exact pieces she's wearing. Taking to Instagram to bring back her This Morning #ootd posts, Willoughby went for a red shirt with a matchy-matchy red midi skirt. First, Meghan Markle stepped out in a full red look at the Manchester One Young World summit and now Willoughby – we see an autumn colour trend on the horizon. So, where is the outfit from?

The red silky shirt is from & Other Stories for £95, and it's currently still available in most sizes. But, don't hesitate to snap it up because Holly Willoughby has the power to make anything she wears sell out in record speed. Need further proof? Her red midi skirt is from Warehouse and it sold out within hours of her being spotted wearing it. Fear not, though, as this red slip skirt for £47.20 is super similar.

It seems as though & Other Stories is Willoughby's go-to this week as today she wore a £95 tweed mini from the brand. The presenter's stylist Danielle Whiteman teamed the checked dress with a white £50 shirt from Boden underneath for a preppy vibe. Stepping into autumn territory, a simple black ankle boot completed the look.

With 8 million followers on Instagram, there's no determining how quickly Willoughby's #hwstyle outfits will sell out but we've linked where to shop these exact looks below. And don't worry, we'll be keeping a close eye on her upcoming outfits to tell you exactly where you can find them all.

Happy shopping!