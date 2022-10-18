The Best Sweater Dresses Now That It’s Officially Jumper Season

If you're mourning the loss of summer dress season, then allow me to introduce autumn's alternative: sweater dress season. What could be better than your entire body being in contact with the snuggly snuff from now until the foreseeable future? Exactly. And the upsides don't stop there.

Sweater dresses are a one-stop-shop kind of outfit that you don't have to think twice about in the morning. Just throw one on - preferably with knee-high boots that disappear above its hemline or a chunky pair of loafers - and you're good to go. There's also a wide variation of fits. COS' Longline Knitted Dress, which has a high neck and reaches to that sweet spot on the mid-calf, doesn't cling so much as slink straight down the body. It could be worn over wide-leg jeans while the weather truly turns biting, but for now, wear with no tights - I dare you! - and your trustiest knee-highs (as mentioned, this is the combination for autumn).