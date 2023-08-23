Why The A-List Can’t Stop Wearing Dôen Dresses This Summer

Of all the celeb trends making their way around Instagram - baseball caps and ballet pumps spring to mind - Dôen dresses have got to be up there as one of the most desirable. Spotted on the socials of Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and Kylie Jenner, who wore the same dress not once but twice on the 'gram, they're quite simply the ultimate celeb uniform this summer.

Selena Gomez ©@selenagomez

Kylie Jenner ©@kyliejenner

So why are all the stars flocking to Dôen? Part of it surely lies in its tomato girl summer appeal. If you plan to spend your days gardening and going to farmers' markets this holiday season, Dôen dresses couldn't be more appropriate. With their smocking, puff sleeves, wafty lengths and wallpaper prints, they're made for wending your way through vegetable stalls as you try to speak French, a basket nestled in the crook of your arm.

And even if you're not usually a fan of pretty summer dresses, accessorise yours with the aforementioned baseball cap and the whole look will come off as cool instead of cottagecore.

SHOP: New-Season Dôen Dresses

1. Rhodia Dress Price: £ 248 shopdoen.com Buy now Description Dôen Dresses are known for their whimsical floral prints that look like wallpaper (in a good way). ... read more

2. Briette Dress Price: £ 398 shopdoen.com Buy now Description This butter-wouldn't-melt minidress has the sweet combination of a collar and capped sleeves.

3. Alouette Dress Price: £ 548 shopdoen.com Buy now Description This is autumn in a dress, with ruffled tiers that will look romantic yet relaxed.

4. Giselle Dress Price: £ 432 shopdoen.com Buy now Description This dress has a tiny keyhole cut-out and is made from 100% silk.

5. Yvonne Dress Price: £ 280 shopdoen.com Buy now Description Made from ramie, a plant fibre, this one-shouldered dress is perfect for the last days of summer.