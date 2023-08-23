Why The A-List Can’t Stop Wearing Dôen Dresses This Summer

Of all the celeb trends making their way around Instagram - baseball caps and ballet pumps spring to mind - Dôen dresses have got to be up there as one of the most desirable. Spotted on the socials of Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and Kylie Jenner, who wore the same dress not once but twice on the 'gram, they're quite simply the ultimate celeb uniform this summer.
Selena Gomez is also a repeat-wearer. (Her Dôen dresses include the Ischia, the puff-sleeved number made from 100% cotton and still available in limited sizes for £305, and the sleeveless Emmaretta, which has stock in two paisley prints.) Kylie Jenner is another super fan, wearing her smocked dress to pose with windswept hair in front of a countryside backdrop.
So why are all the stars flocking to Dôen? Part of it surely lies in its tomato girl summer appeal. If you plan to spend your days gardening and going to farmers' markets this holiday season, Dôen dresses couldn't be more appropriate. With their smocking, puff sleeves, wafty lengths and wallpaper prints, they're made for wending your way through vegetable stalls as you try to speak French, a basket nestled in the crook of your arm.
And even if you're not usually a fan of pretty summer dresses, accessorise yours with the aforementioned baseball cap and the whole look will come off as cool instead of cottagecore.
SHOP: New-Season Dôen Dresses
1. Rhodia Dress
Description
Dôen Dresses are known for their whimsical floral prints that look like wallpaper (in a good way).
Description
This butter-wouldn't-melt minidress has the sweet combination of a collar and capped sleeves.
Description
This is autumn in a dress, with ruffled tiers that will look romantic yet relaxed.
Description
This dress has a tiny keyhole cut-out and is made from 100% silk.
5. Yvonne Dress
Description
Made from ramie, a plant fibre, this one-shouldered dress is perfect for the last days of summer.
Description
This easy, breezy striped beach dress, made of 100% organic cotton, will become a cornerstone of