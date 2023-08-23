  1. Home|
Why The A-List Can’t Stop Wearing Dôen Dresses This Summer

Mega fans of the brand include Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Camila Morrone.

Of all the celeb trends making their way around Instagram - baseball caps and ballet pumps spring to mind - Dôen dresses have got to be up there as one of the most desirable. Spotted on the socials of Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone and Kylie Jenner, who wore the same dress not once but twice on the 'gram, they're quite simply the ultimate celeb uniform this summer.

Selena Gomez Doen dress
Selena Gomez ©@selenagomez

Selena Gomez is also a repeat-wearer. (Her Dôen dresses include the Ischia, the puff-sleeved number made from 100% cotton and still available in limited sizes for £305, and the sleeveless Emmaretta, which has stock in two paisley prints.) Kylie Jenner is another super fan, wearing her smocked dress to pose with windswept hair in front of a countryside backdrop.

Kylie Jenner Doen dress
Kylie Jenner ©@kyliejenner

So why are all the stars flocking to Dôen? Part of it surely lies in its tomato girl summer appeal. If you plan to spend your days gardening and going to farmers' markets this holiday season, Dôen dresses couldn't be more appropriate. With their smocking, puff sleeves, wafty lengths and wallpaper prints, they're made for wending your way through vegetable stalls as you try to speak French, a basket nestled in the crook of your arm.

And even if you're not usually a fan of pretty summer dresses, accessorise yours with the aforementioned baseball cap and the whole look will come off as cool instead of cottagecore.

SHOP: New-Season Dôen Dresses

1. Rhodia Dress

Dôen Rhodia Dress
Price: £248

shopdoen.com

Description

Dôen Dresses are known for their whimsical floral prints that look like wallpaper (in a good way).

Dôen Rhodia Dress

2. Briette Dress

Dôen Briette Dress
Price: £398

shopdoen.com

Description

This butter-wouldn't-melt minidress has the sweet combination of a collar and capped sleeves.

Dôen Briette Dress

3. Alouette Dress

Dôen Alouette Dress
Price: £548

shopdoen.com

Description

This is autumn in a dress, with ruffled tiers that will look romantic yet relaxed.

Dôen Alouette Dress

4. Giselle Dress

Dôen Giselle Dress
Price: £432

shopdoen.com

Description

This dress has a tiny keyhole cut-out and is made from 100% silk.

Dôen Giselle Dress

5. Yvonne Dress

Dôen Yvonne Dress
Price: £280

shopdoen.com

Description

Made from ramie, a plant fibre, this one-shouldered dress is perfect for the last days of summer.

Dôen Yvonne Dress

6. Kathleen Dress

Dôen Kathleen Dress
Price: £248

shopdoen.com

Description

This easy, breezy striped beach dress, made of 100% organic cotton, will become a cornerstone of

Dôen Kathleen Dress
