Olivia Wilde Just Gave Dungarees The Green Light – And Hers Are Still In Stock

Flick back to any movie in the late '90s or early 2000s, and you'll find the fashion dominated by baggy jeans, baby tees, retro sneakers, and, of course, dungarees.

Now, imagine that scene brought to life in the present day with none other than Olivia Wilde, who effortlessly combined comfort and coolness as she stepped out in a casual pair of denim dungarees from Sezane, still available for £150, after leaving a morning workout in Cali. Going for double denim she teamed the dungarees with a graphic cap, white vest top, and an open-toe mule.

(Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

If you're eager to replicate the actor-director's summery look, fear not! We have the exact pair she wore listed here, along with a few alternatives that will surely capture the essence of the iconic era.

