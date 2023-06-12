  1. Home
Olivia Wilde Just Gave Dungarees The Green Light – And Hers Are Still In Stock

The A-listers love this denim trend.

Flick back to any movie in the late '90s or early 2000s, and you'll find the fashion dominated by baggy jeans, baby tees, retro sneakers, and, of course, dungarees.

Now, imagine that scene brought to life in the present day with none other than Olivia Wilde, who effortlessly combined comfort and coolness as she stepped out in a casual pair of denim dungarees from Sezane, still available for £150, after leaving a morning workout in Cali. Going for double denim she teamed the dungarees with a graphic cap, white vest top, and an open-toe mule.

If you're eager to replicate the actor-director's summery look, fear not! We have the exact pair she wore listed here, along with a few alternatives that will surely capture the essence of the iconic era.

1. Sezane, Sammy Jumpsuit

Sezane, Sammy Jumpsuit

Description

Olivia Wilde-approved, everyone needs some overalls in their summer wardrobe. The only downside?

Sezane, Sammy Jumpsuit
2. Levi, Vintage Denim Overalls

Levi, Vintage Denim Overalls

Description

A transitional staple that will carry you through all seasons.

Levi, Vintage Denim Overalls
3. ASOS Design, Hourglass Overalls

ASOS Design, Hourglass Overalls

Description

A throw-on piece that gives 'I tried, but I didn't'.

ASOS Design, Hourglass Overalls
4. Free People, Dungarees

Free People, Dungarees

Description

Team these relaxed overalls with Converses.

Free People, Dungarees
5. Monki, Dungarees

Monki, Dungarees

Description

This medium blue pair of oversized denim dungarees are available in three other colours (rusty

Monki, Dungarees
