What To Buy From Missoma’s Black Friday Sale, Including Meghan Markle’s Ring

The phrase, 'the early bird catches the worm,' is definitely true when it comes to Black Friday. Although it officially kicks off at the end of November, some brands tend to jump the proverbial gun and drop their prices early.

And if you're looking for a small self-gift, or to tick a few presents off your list for Christmas, you could do a lot worse than swinging by Missoma. The jewellery brand is a royal favourite – the Princes of Wales and Meghan Markle are both fans of its subtle stacking rings and drop earrings – and its Black Friday sale has a site-wide discount of 30%; the biggest discount the brand has ever offered. To get the early VIP access, you just have to sign-up (here) to get the code you can later add at checkout.

The Princess of Wales has been seen wearing a whole host of jewels from Missoma, but here she's sporting the Zenyu Chandelier Hoop earrings. Thanks to Missoma's Black Friday offer, they are available to buy for just £97.30, reduced from £139.

She also has a pair of the brand's hoop earrings, embellished with a pink rhodochrosite pendant. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, is a fan of the ring selection and has worn the Interstellar, a delicate gold loop dotted with a single crystal that will be down from £49 to £34.30.

Keep going to shop the Missoma Black Friday VIP early access sale and see how much these gorgeous jewels will be when you use the code after signing up.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Pieces To Buy From Missoma 1 of 23 A chain bracelet with a difference, this twisted style can be worn with other bangles. 2 of 23 These are basically a two-for-one buy as you can wear with the pretty pink charms or take them off to style as a classic hoop. 3 of 23 This ring (already approved by Meghan Markle) is one you can easily stack with your favourite jewels. 4 of 23 If you love a signet but want something a bit more special for a gift, look no further than this heart style. And yep, of course it's in the 30% offer, too. 5 of 23 Silver jewellery is everywhere for 2022 (and beyond) and these wiggle hoops are so fun. 6 of 23 One of the timeless pieces from the many Lucy Williams' collections, this coin necklace can be engraved with initials for free. 7 of 23 These little claw hoops want to join your ear party. Layer with some more Missoma earrings to curate the perfect look. 8 of 23 If you love a huggie, then Missoma is the destination to go to. These square earrings will become part of your everyday wardrobe. 9 of 23 Whether you're a chain or a pendant person, you can guarantee Missoma will have pieces you'll want to wear on heavy rotation. 10 of 23 We would be more than happy to receive this under our Christmas tree. 11 of 23 Another winning piece from Lucy Williams' collection, this delicate ring will be one you'll be proud to show off. 12 of 23 If you love a hoop, then you'll love this chunky twisted pair. As will anyone else you choose to gift it to. 13 of 23 For those who like to wear lots of earrings at once, get this ready-made ear party set. 14 of 23 Layered necklaces are always a classic way to style your jewellery. Want to make it easy? This double chain has already got it started for you but you could also add a pendant to the mix. 15 of 23 There's no such thing as OTT for party season so we're imagining these with a sparkly dress. 16 of 23 A special present (for yourself, or a friend or family member), this pearl detail pendant won't go unnoticed. 17 of 23 Simple, yet so effective. Whether it's for yourself or a loved one, no doubt it'll be worn on repeat. 18 of 23 Another style that makes jewellery stacking easy - this double ring looks so effortless. 19 of 23 Want something a little more fancy for the festive season? These sparkly huggies are so dreamy. 20 of 23 We guarantee everyone will ask you where you got this showstopper of a necklace from. 21 of 23 Love chunky jewellery? Missoma is known for its selection of signet rings and bold styles. 22 of 23 Adorable, aren't they? These chunky huggies would make the perfect pressie. 23 of 23 If you want a personalised gift then this special locket is the one to go for. You can even get it engraved for free, too.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 lands on Friday 25 November, but deals tend to run throughout November as well as across the weekend.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping. Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to grab a good deal before Christmas.

How much does delivery cost on Missoma?

Standard delivery is free on Missoma for the UK, with a timeframe of 2-4 working days. Next day delivery is free on orders over £75 or £5 on orders below £75. Same day delivery is available in London only for £12 and nominated weekend delivery dates is also £12.

