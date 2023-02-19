Florence Pugh Is Wearing Harris Reed x Missoma Jewellery – And You Can Buy The New Collection Now

Photographs of Harris Reed - the 25 year-old designer whose clothes created a cultural moment on Harry Styles, as well as being celebrated on the likes of Emma Corrin, Lil Nas X, Solange Knowles, Olly Alexander and Selena Gomez - usually feature a cluster of antique-looking pendant necklaces or a weighty cross studded with turquoise stones. So it won't come as much of a surprise that when he made his foray into the world of jewellery with Missoma, it was a sell-out success.

Not just that, Reed's celebrity fanbase went wild for the collection, with Bella and Gigi Hadid regularly spotted in the affordable jewels. Now? Well, he's done it again with a brand new collection which launched this week, while Florence Pugh has been wearing the first collection just to remind us of Reed's brilliance.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Florence Pugh attends the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed)

For this most recent offering, Reed chose to focus on his 'In Good Hands' emblem, which has come to be something of a brand signature for Reed. Speaking via voice note earlier this week (Reed has been prepping for his London Fashion Week show, where Florence Pugh appeared, as well as working on his debut collection for Nina Ricci to be shown during Paris Fashion Week), he told me: 'It was really rewarding because I feel like when I was sitting with the team creating it we thought the star jewellery would do better because it felt more day to day, safer in a way- so when the in good hands emblem took off it was so surprising in the best way.'

What is it about this motif in particular that Reed thinks has resonated so strongly with people? 'I just love that people love this idea of two hands coming together, being there for someone, taking their hand and leading them to somewhere new. It was the one that was constantly sold out, so I thought I should make it in lots of colours as my DMs were going off.'

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

At Reed's London Fashion Week show last week, Florence Pugh emerged onstage to deliver a kind of introduction looking resplendent in a typically theatrical Harris Reed look. On her ears were jewels from the new Missoma collection – the North Star Pearl Hoops and the Moonlight Pearl Hoop Earrings. At the BAFTAs on Sunday evening, Pugh took to the red carpet in our first look at a Nina Ricci runway look. So, is she Reed's new muse?

'I am obsessed with her,' says Reed. 'The way she wears her style is so authentic to who she is, it’s cool, it’s iconic. I love Gigi Hadid, too, but Florence really puts a fabulous stamp on the jewellery.'

And who would Reed like to see wearing these Missoma jewels? 'Beyoncé. It would be fabulous.'

Bella Hadid wearing a ring from Harris Reed x Missoma ©Getty

Reed's demi-couture designs, whether a form-fitting corset that explodes into a fish-tail of tulle or a pussy-bow blouse that brings to mind rocker-gods like Mick Jagger, always embrace fluidity, hence why his brand's identity can be summed up as 'romanticism gone non-binary'.

'Throughout this collaborative process, I was really able to let my creativity run free and able to dream as big as I could possibly dream,' says Reed. 'The story I hope to tell with this collection is to be your own light and define who you are through what you choose to explore. Using jewellery pieces, like I do with clothes and make-up, as the building blocks in your tool box to best express who you are, exploring your individuality and your fluidity.'

He famously created the first gender-fluid make-up range for MAC - 'Beauty is for everyone and should not have labels', he posted on Instagram - which dropped earlier this year. As a close friend of Emma Corrin, as well as Harry Lambert, the mega-stylist behind the other Harry (Styles), it won't be long until this Harris Reed x Missoma collection is as popular as the last.

When Is Harris Reed X Missoma Available From?

The collection officially launched on September 15 - go go go!

How Much Will Harris Reed X Missoma Cost?

Prices range from £80 for a single earring to £6,500 for a pair of fine earrings. There are beautiful lockets for £235 and pearl necklaces for £125.