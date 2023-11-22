The Exact Missoma Necklace Margot Robbie Wore As Barbie Is Back – And It’s In The Black Friday Sale

Following a whopping 4,000 people on the Missoma waiting list, the coveted necklace worn by Margot Robbie in Barbie is now back in stock – and even better, it’s part of the Black Friday sale. Yes, the hype surrounding the Barbie movie is still very much alive and this necklace certainly proves it.

Adorned with ridge detailing and a twisted rope jump ring, the gold puffed pendant made its appearance towards the end of the film. Costume designer, Jacqueline Durran styled Margot in this scene in a soft yellow dress, steering away from the typical pink Barbie, and its the necklace that really stood out to fans.

Margot Robbie Barbie Movie with Missoma Necklace

Like all Missoma's jewellery, the wearable nature of this necklace is what makes it truly appealing. So, it's no surprise Robbie wears Missoma often during her everyday life, too. And from Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner, the British jewellery brand has become the top choice for both red carpet appearances and just casual strolls. Considering the necklace’s three previous sell-outs, enthusiasts eager to add this piece to their jewellery collection should make a swift move.