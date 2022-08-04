Zara’s Older Sister Has All Your Date-Night Outfits Covered

Often, as fashion editors, we receive tonnes of top-secret emails about new collections and launches that we have to wait to shout about. There are times, however, when something's so good, we just can’t keep it to ourselves. Enter: Massimo Dutti Studio. If you’re a fan of Zara (who isn’t?) then you’ll most likely be familiar with high street hero, Massimo Dutti. This slightly more grown-up sister is the destination to rely on when it comes to more premium pieces. You know, the blazer that always keeps its shape, the dress you’re guaranteed to get compliments on and accessories that can rival the offerings of the top designers. The Studio collection (a 2022 first), however, is even more pleasing on the eye.

Zara’s other sibling, Uterqüe, was another fashion-insider favourite thanks to its expensive-looking edits with an accessible price point. Sad news: it closed its doors at the end of last year. Good news: the Uterqüe design team has moved over to Massimo Dutti to create the same magic they had been since 2008. This is where Studio was born. Of course, we all love a Zara visit to get our everyday outfits, but Massimo Dutti Studio is here to take date night up a notch.

If you’re a firm believer that black outfits never fail, then you’re in luck. There’s everything from strappy camis to slinky slip dresses. And don’t even get us started on the feather-adorned dresses and ‘nice tops’ that will be the fancy addition to your favourite pair of jeans. If you’re into a summer co-ord but sick of seeing skimpy crop tops and short duos for summer, it’s time to embrace the shirt and trousers. In silky fabrics and bright shades of popping pink and vibrant cobalt, they have the comfort appeal of pyjamas but can be dressed up for after-dark with a heeled sandal and statement bag.

With everything coming in at under £300, and the majority of pieces sticking around the £150 mark, this premium collection made from more luxurious materials is worth that extra spend. Because these aren’t just items you’ll wear for a one-off date night, trust us, you’ll find any excuse to wear them. Shop the collection below - and feel free to spread the word about where you got your new date look from.