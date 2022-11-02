Here’s What The Grazia Fashion Team Are Buying At Zara This Pay Day

Zara's new-in section is notoriously good. Whether you're looking for a tantalising option for party season, or something that says 'cosy squared', there's always something that will prove tempting (its collab with Emmanuelle Alt, which dropped last week, is well worth a browse for example).
The only problem is that there's a lot to scroll through on your lunch break or commute home. So we've done the hard work for you, editing our own wish list that we'll let you shop before we can. From a knitted patchwork coat that is pitch-perfect for this mild autumn weather to a hot pink sweater dress, here's everything we'd like to buy.
SHOP: The Grazia Fashion Team's Zara Picks For Pay Day
Hannah Banks-Walker, head of fashion commerce: 'This is giving me ‘90s Chanel vibes. I want to wear it over a black polo neck with ankle boots for the whole of winter and then shed the layers for warmer days.'
Gavi Weiss, fashion assistant: 'I love a good statement coat to spice up an outfit and this beautiful knit piece is just light enough for this unusually warm autumn.'
Laura Antonia Jordan, fashion and lifestyle director: 'I wish winter would hurry up now!'
Julia Harvey, shopping editor: 'I LOVE this bright fuchsia pink maxi jumper dress. I always look for super long hemlines to avoid that awkward calf-length, plus, this neon shade will definitely liven up my monochrome wardrobe.'
Natalie Hammond, fashion news and features editor: 'I'm buying this in black and cream so that my uniform this autumn can be a ribbed long-sleeved tee, wide-leg jeans and a checked blazer. P.S. For evening, I'll switch out the tee for this top.'
Susie Lethbridge, freelance fashion assistant: 'This sage green satin top is a great versatile option for the wardrobe. Pare it down with some smart straight jeans for the office or dress it up with a little black skirt for a night out – perfect for both!'
