Here’s What The Grazia Fashion Team Are Buying At Zara This Pay Day

Zara's new-in section is notoriously good. Whether you're looking for a tantalising option for party season, or something that says 'cosy squared', there's always something that will prove tempting (its collab with Emmanuelle Alt , which dropped last week, is well worth a browse for example).

The only problem is that there's a lot to scroll through on your lunch break or commute home. So we've done the hard work for you, editing our own wish list that we'll let you shop before we can. From a knitted patchwork coat that is pitch-perfect for this mild autumn weather to a hot pink sweater dress, here's everything we'd like to buy.