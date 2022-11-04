Party Season Is Here And This Size-Inclusive High Street Collection Proves It

Hands up who has a jam-packed diary up until 2023? That's everyone, then. With parties, winter weddings and festive events filling up our diaries, we can't help but already think about what to wear for each occasion. Sure, we have dresses stuffed at the back of our wardrobes that could do with dusting off, but sometimes, an event calls for a new outfit. Enter: RI Studio. The latest collection from River Island's more luxe little sister is back with a serious bang. These particular limited edition edits are a slightly more expensive than the usual pieces from the high street hero, but trust us, they're worth it.

For each item you wear, we can almost guarantee you'll get enough compliments to make the extra spend feel justified. So, what's in the latest drop? Firstly, we want to tell you about the pink suit-of-actual-dreams. If you're committed to trying this season's hottest colour, then you might as well go all out and wear this bold suit for party season. It's hot pink, it's shiny, it's sold as separates so you can then on its own, and it looks like it could have fallen straight off the runway into your wardrobe. Best part? It also comes in silver. Add to this a sharp black tailored suit (available in sizes 6-28, FYI), the black dress that'll champion all dresses and a 'nice top' that'll overhaul any pair of jeans, and this 19-piece collection is your one-stop party shop. Keep going to see our favourites for party season - and yes, of course the pink suit is first on the list!