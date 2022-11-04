Party Season Is Here And This Size-Inclusive High Street Collection Proves It

Hands up who has a jam-packed diary up until 2023? That's everyone, then. With parties, winter weddings and festive events filling up our diaries, we can't help but already think about what to wear for each occasion. Sure, we have dresses stuffed at the back of our wardrobes that could do with dusting off, but sometimes, an event calls for a new outfit. Enter: RI Studio. The latest collection from River Island's more luxe little sister is back with a serious bang. These particular limited edition edits are a slightly more expensive than the usual pieces from the high street hero, but trust us, they're worth it.
For each item you wear, we can almost guarantee you'll get enough compliments to make the extra spend feel justified. So, what's in the latest drop? Firstly, we want to tell you about the pink suit-of-actual-dreams. If you're committed to trying this season's hottest colour, then you might as well go all out and wear this bold suit for party season. It's hot pink, it's shiny, it's sold as separates so you can then on its own, and it looks like it could have fallen straight off the runway into your wardrobe. Best part? It also comes in silver. Add to this a sharp black tailored suit (available in sizes 6-28, FYI), the black dress that'll champion all dresses and a 'nice top' that'll overhaul any pair of jeans, and this 19-piece collection is your one-stop party shop. Keep going to see our favourites for party season - and yes, of course the pink suit is first on the list!
SHOP: RI Studio
Embrace full #Barbiecore with this hot pink blazer. You could easily just add it to a simple jeans and tee look, too.
Wow, just wow. Giving suit trousers a whole new look for party season, we would also wear these with a grey chunky jumper and heeled boots.
A black dress never fails to impress. Need further proof? Just take a look at this tasseled beauty you'll no doubt want to swish your way around a party in.
This molten silver dress reminds us of the style Victoria Beckham wore to son Brooklyn's wedding. So stunning, and you can get it in sizes 6-28.
Bringing all the '80s vibes to the table, this power shoulder silver mini dress is calling out to be taken to a party. And it comes in pink, too.
Sleek, effortless and completely timeless, this black blazer will serve you well for so many years.
You can't go wrong with a well-fitting pair of black tailored trousers. You can wear these as a full suit for a night out and with a shirt and loafers for the office.
For every 'nice top' and jeans outfit, this is the one. Can we just take a moment for those tasseled sleeves?