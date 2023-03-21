Mango’s New Occasionwear Edit Would Make Carrie Bradshaw’s Heart Race

If you haven't had your weekly dip into the 'new in' section at Mango, consider this your urgent reminder. The high street hero is winning in the style stakes right now, with dream collection after dream collection. It was only the other week we were telling you about the new premium line (called Selected) - the one fashion editors rave about - and just a few days ago that we introduced you to Mini Me, its matching mum and daughter edit. Now, it's all about occasionwear with the retailer's latest drop: Capsule. And Carrie Bradshaw would wear each and every look.
A permanent fixture on the website (and selected stores) from now until September, the new section will be updated every two weeks with fresh outfits to accompany your upcoming plans. When it comes to wedding guests, there's floor-length gowns and corsage-adorned mini dresses that'll be the perfect plus one. And Mango hasn't forgotten about brides-to-be. The first drop includes white dresses, suits and jumpsuits that'll be the ideal look for alternative brides.
Not just for weddings, Amber Valletta wore the collection ahead of its launch to the Oscars Vanity Fair party – opting for the ivory suit with feather bandeau top. The blazer has already sold out (Mango has told us it'll be back soon, FYI), but you can shop Amber's exact outfit below.
The collection is pricier than Mango's usual pieces, but this edit is made from premium materials with luxe feather, tassel and sequin details. And we couldn't forget the corsage finishing touches seen on dresses, shoes and even bags – a mini trend to look out for this season.
No matter your style, we predict you'll find an outfit to take to your next fancy event. Want to update your everyday looks? There's statement-making jewellery to add to your existing wardrobe from just £22.99, too. Some dresses are already selling out fast, so you'll have to be quick to get these limited-edition pieces.
SHOP: Mango's Capsule Collection
Amber's feathered bandeau top would also take a pair of baggy jeans and heels into occasionwear territory.
Sure they're quite the investment, but a good quality wide-leg trouser in a fail-safe shade will go the distance for years to come. And Amber Valletta agrees.
Worn with absolutely any outfit, these beaded beauties will elevate your look.
We didn't know we needed a bright pink maxi cape, until now, that is. Pop it on over any dress and you're guaranteed to be best dressed.
There's no doubt about it, Carrie Bradshaw would wear this dress – most likely with towering heels and a Baguette.
For a wedding, the races or any after-dark summer soirée, this bubblegum maxi dress is in it for the win.
This red lace blazer is also very Sex and the City. You could style it over a slip dress or wear with the matching trousers as a statement suit.
How fun is this feathered crop top? We love it with the matching trousers (below) or add it to this season's key skirt: the denim maxi skirt.
The perfect alternative to a wedding guest dress, you could wear these lilac trousers with any slinky cami top.
Rose detail accessories are key this season, and an easy way to dip your toe (quite literally into the trend) is with these fuchsia heels.
Brides-to-be, we've found your bridesmaid dresses. This minty satin number with feather straps is ticking all the right boxes.
For any upcoming plans, simply add these silver heels to a dress, jeans or slip skirt, and go.
Wow oh wow! How incredible is this peachy silk shirt with feathered sleeves? The matching trousers are a must.