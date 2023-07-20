  1. Home
These Are The Best Hen Do Outfits To Shop For Brides And Attendees

And there isn't a sash or a novelty straw in sight.

by Harriet Davey |
If you've got a wedding on the cards, the venue is booked and the cake is ordered then the next step may be your wedding dress. But wait a minute, what about hen do outfits? That requires some serious outfit-planning.

What Are The Best Hen Do Outfits For Brides?

Are you going for a spa day? Having a girls night in? Or maybe you've got a fun-filled staycation or even a trip to warmer climates. No matter the plans, we've found the hen-do outfits that are perfect for the bride-to-be.

While most traditional wedding dresses are long, a hen do is the time where you can play around with different styles you may not have picked for the big day. We have searched the internet find you the best hen-do outfits available from the high street. From some stand-out pieces from Zara, to dresses from fashion-editor favourite Rixo, we can guarantee you'll find your dream hen-do party outfit ready to celebrate your special day.

SHOP: The Best Hen Do Outfits For Brides

1. Zara, Seashell Dress Limited Edition

Zara, Seashell Dress Limited Edition

Zara's limited-edition dress couldn't be more perfect for hot-weather hen dos.

2. Veronica Beard, Jolie Paneled Stretch-Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Veronica Beard, Jolie Paneled Stretch-Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

For a summer picnic-style hen party, Veronica Beard's cotton-poplin dress is best in show.

3. Ganni, Mesh Lace Maxi Dress

Ganni, Mesh Lace Maxi Dress

If your final destination is the dance floor, why not take this mesh maxi for a whirl?

4. Arket, Frill Midi Strap Dress

Arket, Frill Midi Strap Dress

This ruffled slip would look lovely with trainers or tiny heels.

5. Free People, Sundown Skirt Co-Ord

Free People, Sundown Skirt Co-Ord

This breezy co-ord shows slivers of skin while still being nice and relaxed.

What Are The Best Hen Do Outfits For Attendees?

It entirely depends on the activities and the all-important dress code, but if you're just looking for something fabulous, you can't go wrong with a fun co-ord. Poster Girl, as seen on fashion editor Naomi Elizée, has the most incredible rhinestoned pieces that are guaranteed to strike a celebratory tone (and possibly steal some bridal thunder).

SHOP: The Best Hen Do Outfits For Attendees

6. Self-Portrait, Off-The-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Ombre Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress

Self-Portrait, Off-The-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Ombre Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress

Send your bestie off into married life with this bedazzled party dress from Self-Portrait.

7. COS, The Square-Neck Voile Mini Dress

COS, The Square-Neck Voile Mini Dress

This spaghetti-strapped mini dress looks like it belongs to Carrie Bradshaw.

8. Reformation, Quinley Knit Dress

Reformation, Quinley Knit Dress

This flutter-hemmed dress screams Y2K (in a great way).

9. Norma Kamali, Diana Jersey Midi Dress

Norma Kamali, Diana Jersey Midi Dress

SJP wore this actual dress, but in ice blue, during the first season of And Just Like That.

10. Gimaguas, Simi Striped Stretch-Knit Mini Dress

Gimaguas, Simi Striped Stretch-Knit Mini Dress

This stretch-knit dress is the shade of lemon sherbert sweeties. Perfect.

