Free People’s 24-Hour Sale Is The Perfect Opportunity To Stock Up On Your Winter Basics

Shop it while you still can.

by Jade Moscrop and Marina Avraam |
Updated
We The Free Camden Sweatshirt
Free People We The Free Camden Sweatshirt
Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Fireside Tunic
Free People Fireside Tunic
Love To Love Lace Top
Free People Love To Love Lace Top
Hailee Cardi Set
Free People Hailee Cardi Set
6. Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans
Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans
Jaci Sweater Dress
Free People Jaci Sweater Dress
Lady Lux Layering Top
Free People Lady Lux Layering Top
Botanical Blooms Mini
Free People Botanical Blooms Mini
Luna Pullover
Free People Luna Pullover
11. Free People We The Free Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans
Free People We The Free Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans
Teddy Sweater Tunic
Free People Teddy Sweater Tunic
13. Free People We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
Free People We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

If you're a fan of seventies silhouettes, nostalgic patterns and a lot of fringe, chances are Free People is one of your go-to shopping destinations. The brand's well-crafted, self-expressive designs take the term 'premium high-street' to a whole new level. The best part? They're currently running a 24-hour sale on all lines. It seems Santa has come early this year.

Whether you're picking up a new pair of cowboy boots, or a cosy jumper to beat the winter chill, Free People's winter sale will help you get more for your money. By spending £200, you can get 20% off no matter what you're shopping. And, if you spend £400 or more, you'll be rewarded with an impressive 25% off. Yes - really.

The sale is a brilliant opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts, give your winter wardrobe a revamp or pick up an outfit for the many Christmas parties that are afoot. Shop the full Free People sale now or keep scrolling for our favourite picks.

SHOP: Free People 24-Hour Flash Sale

Price: £78

Price: £78

www.freepeople.com

Price: £188

Price: £188

www.freepeople.com

Price: £158

Price: £158

www.freepeople.com

Price: £188

Price: £188

www.freepeople.com

Price: £118

Price: £118

www.freepeople.com

Price: £158

Price: £158

www.freepeople.com

Price: £158

Price: £158

www.freepeople.com

Price: £32

Price: £32

www.freepeople.com

Price: £158

Price: £158

www.freepeople.com

Price: £140

Price: £140

www.freepeople.com

Price: £88

Price: £88

www.freepeople.com

Price: £158

Price: £158

www.freepeople.com

Price: £108

Price: £108

www.freepeople.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us