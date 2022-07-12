Where Is Gemma’s ‘X’ Necklace From On Love Island?

This year's Love Island has already been crowned the best-dressed series ever - bringing us the return of the sunglasses chain (thanks Luca), a new obsession with bomber jackets and a 'Shimmer and Shine' party that caused searches for 'sequin dresses' to soar by 117%. Now there's a new accessory that's got fans excited. Eagle-eyed viewers have been eyeing up Gemma Owen’s 'X' necklace since the new series kicked off - and we've finally sussed out where it's from.

The 19-year-old has been rocking said diamond choker from day one (having first been pictured wearing it back in December 2021) and is often seen wearing it day and night, from the poolside to parties. Which got us wondering - not just when she'll finally reveal that her dad is Michael Owen, but where did she get that necklace from?

It turns out the necklace is a vintage Tiffany & Co x Schlumberger piece, designed in the 1980s and set with brilliant diamonds alternating with golden Xs to create the statement design. While the necklace itself might be near-impossible to source, the matching sixteen stone ring is still available to buy from Tiffany & Co - and if you hurry, Love Island 2022's partner, eBay, has the co-ordinating bracelet for an eye-watering £20,095.68. No wonder Gemma doesn't take it off.

