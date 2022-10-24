You’ll Want To Take Kitri’s New Collection As Your Plus One To Any Party

We've only just about got to grips with autumn jumpers and boots being back in our lives, and now, it's time to think about winter. Brands are always one stop ahead, and we can't help but get excited for party season after seeing the new drops trickle into the 'new in' sections. If your diary is already jam-packed with plans, fear not. Kitri's new winter collection is filled to the brim with outfits you'll want to take as your plus one. The edit is so good, in fact, that Grazia's fashion editors have even been saying in the office how it may be the London label's best collection yet – yep, really! So what are the key pieces we suggest snapping up?

Because not every party look has to be a dress, firstly, we would like to introduce you to the satin feather-adorned navy suit we can't stop thinking about. The joy of this set is the multiple outfit opportunities to be had: as a full suit, the trousers with a white T-shirt or even the blazer on its own with a pair of leather trousers, the possibilities are endless. But of course the hero item is the feather-trim trousers that'll have everyone asking where you got them from.

Now, let's move onto the dresses, because they can by no means be ignored. This heart-print mini dress is just asking to be taken on a night out with a pair of platform heels and statement jewellery. And the winter collection also includes star-print iterations in some of Kitri's best-selling dress silhouettes (including mini, midi and maxi) along with satin styles that wouldn't look out of place at a black-tie event or swanky Christmas party.

If you're more of a 'nice top and jeans' kinda person, Kitri also has you covered. And we're particularly impressed with the Sonya pleated top (shop it below) with a pair of jeans and courts. With a vinyl coat that's guaranteed to make an entrance, a mini skirt you can dress up or down and a knit dress in this season's hottest colour, this collection is a complete party wardrobe.

Keep going to see our edit of the best pieces from Kitri's new winter collection – consider it your guide on what to wear from now until NYE.