John Lewis’ Stripy Cardigan Is Finally Back In Stock And Has The French-Girl Vibe You’re Looking For

This hit knit is £55!

John Lewis stripy cardigan
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

It might technically be summer but with the weather still not playing ball - whose back-garden barbecue plans got rained off this weekend? - it pays to be prepared. So as well as digging out your raincoat and wellies, you might want to think about summer knitwear. And to achieve peak chic and cosiness, John Lewis has got the answer in the form of a stripy cardigan that costs £55. A riff on the classic Breton - with neat pockets and little gold buttons - this cardi sold like hot cakes when it was first released in the cream-and-white colourway. Now John Lewis' stripy cardigan is back thanks to popular demand, with all sizes still available (UK 8-20).

SHOP: John Lewis' Stripy Cardigan

1. John Lewis, Textured Stripe Cardigan

John Lewis, Textured Stripe Cardigan
Price: £55

www.johnlewis.com

Description

John Lewis' stripy cardigan is the ideal weight for wearing over all your summer outfits.

John Lewis, Textured Stripe Cardigan

If you were one of the many who fell for last year's collared polo jumper - with cult stripy versions from & Other Stories, H&M, Reformation and M&S - then this cardigan could be the pre-autumn primer your knitwear drawer needs. A French-girl staple, John Lewis' stripy cardigan should be paired with something that's low-effort but high-impact, which could be anything from a tailored miniskirt and knee-high boots to baggy jeans and chunky loafers. Suddenly a bit of rain doesn't look so bleak, does it?

2. New Look, Brown Stripe Knit Button-Front Cardigan

New Look, Brown Stripe Knit Button-Front Cardigan
Price: £25.99

www.newlook.com

Description

New Look's V-neck cardigan is great for dipping your toe into the latte dressing trend.

New Look, Brown Stripe Knit Button-Front Cardigan

3. Massimo Dutti, Striped Cable-Knit Cardigan

Massimo Dutti, Striped Cable-Knit Cardigan
Price: £89.95

www.massimodutti.com

Description

Think John Lewis' stripy cardigan - but in reverse - and you've got this cable-knit number by

Massimo Dutti, Striped Cable-Knit Cardigan

4. Polo Ralph Lauren, Striped Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan

Polo Ralph Lauren, Striped Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan
Price: £319

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Polo Ralph Lauren's stripy cardigan would look chic yet cool with baggy jeans and ballet pumps.

Polo Ralph Lauren, Striped Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us