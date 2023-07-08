John Lewis’ Stripy Cardigan Is Finally Back In Stock And Has The French-Girl Vibe You’re Looking For

It might technically be summer but with the weather still not playing ball - whose back-garden barbecue plans got rained off this weekend? - it pays to be prepared. So as well as digging out your raincoat and wellies, you might want to think about summer knitwear. And to achieve peak chic and cosiness, John Lewis has got the answer in the form of a stripy cardigan that costs £55. A riff on the classic Breton - with neat pockets and little gold buttons - this cardi sold like hot cakes when it was first released in the cream-and-white colourway. Now John Lewis' stripy cardigan is back thanks to popular demand, with all sizes still available (UK 8-20).
SHOP: John Lewis' Stripy Cardigan
John Lewis' stripy cardigan is the ideal weight for wearing over all your summer outfits.
If you were one of the many who fell for last year's collared polo jumper - with cult stripy versions from & Other Stories, H&M, Reformation and M&S - then this cardigan could be the pre-autumn primer your knitwear drawer needs. A French-girl staple, John Lewis' stripy cardigan should be paired with something that's low-effort but high-impact, which could be anything from a tailored miniskirt and knee-high boots to baggy jeans and chunky loafers. Suddenly a bit of rain doesn't look so bleak, does it?
