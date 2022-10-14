That £65 Jumper Which Almost Broke The Internet Is Back For Autumn 2022

It's officially sweater weather. And for a lot of people, this will mean digging out a very specific jumper that went viral. & Other Stories' Relaxed Collar Sweater, with its white-on-navy stripes, oversized sleeves and soft collar, was an instant hit - and now it's back for autumn 2022.

Back in 2020, we reported on the fact that the polo jumper was enjoying something of a renaissance thanks to Prada, where preppy polos were tucked into high waisted skirts for SS20. Since then, the collective desire for such a piece of knitwear clearly reached fever pitch. Other shops launched their own striped styles, which sold out multiple times - and, two years later, the polo knit has found itself in the classic knitwear canon. Impressive.

Kitri, who was early to the polo knit party, has gone big on the style for winter. I love its hot pink variation with a pearl attached to the zipper. Everlane's Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo Knit, meanwhile, is the perfect choice for minimalists (it will look great under a leather blazer). As far as sell-out, smash hit fashion trends go, this one could not be more practical as we head into November. You'll just have to get one before they go.