Can Normal People Wear Head-To-Toe White Like Kate Middleton?

Or is it a recipe for disaster?

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

In terms of trends that only work for the 1%, wearing top-to-toe white has got to be up there as one of the most inadvisable, right? Because without a driver to deliver you from home to work - avoiding all sorts of misadventures that could ruin your outfit - it might prove to be a fraught experience. Do you say 'yes' to the morning tea round or is that asking for trouble? What's the driest thing you can have for lunch that won't leave a stain if it lands in your lap?

At today's Commonwealth Games, where she cheered on swimmers with her daughter Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton wore a crisp white trouser suit from Alexander McQueen, embracing the top-to-toe white theme with a white tank top and a white waist belt. Sleek and smart, it definitely stood out against the sea of blue seats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. But would it work IRL?

For me personally, probably not. It's just too pristine to survive a packed commuter train and emerged unscathed. But I do think head-to-toe white is doable. White denim, for example, is much more forgiving than white suit trousers - and always looks sharp and effortless with a white T-shirt. Lashana Lynch also wore a great top-to-toe white outfit to Wimbledon - a crocheted slip-style dress with a white blazer and white trainers. If you spilt something on that dress, it would definitely show but it would be much less obvious than fluid white trousers or a fitted white pencil skirt.

Kate Middleton cheated ever-so-slightly by wearing a pair of beige slingbacks from Camilla Elphick, missing out the 'toe' in 'top-to-toe' and taking her outfit's risk-factor down a notch or two. You'd be wise to do the same.

