Can Normal People Wear Head-To-Toe White Like Kate Middleton?

In terms of trends that only work for the 1%, wearing top-to-toe white has got to be up there as one of the most inadvisable, right? Because without a driver to deliver you from home to work - avoiding all sorts of misadventures that could ruin your outfit - it might prove to be a fraught experience. Do you say 'yes' to the morning tea round or is that asking for trouble? What's the driest thing you can have for lunch that won't leave a stain if it lands in your lap?

©Getty

At today's Commonwealth Games, where she cheered on swimmers with her daughter Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton wore a crisp white trouser suit from Alexander McQueen, embracing the top-to-toe white theme with a white tank top and a white waist belt. Sleek and smart, it definitely stood out against the sea of blue seats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. But would it work IRL?

©Getty

For me personally, probably not. It's just too pristine to survive a packed commuter train and emerged unscathed. But I do think head-to-toe white is doable. White denim, for example, is much more forgiving than white suit trousers - and always looks sharp and effortless with a white T-shirt. Lashana Lynch also wore a great top-to-toe white outfit to Wimbledon - a crocheted slip-style dress with a white blazer and white trainers. If you spilt something on that dress, it would definitely show but it would be much less obvious than fluid white trousers or a fitted white pencil skirt.

Kate Middleton cheated ever-so-slightly by wearing a pair of beige slingbacks from Camilla Elphick, missing out the 'toe' in 'top-to-toe' and taking her outfit's risk-factor down a notch or two. You'd be wise to do the same.