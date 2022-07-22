As Prince George Turns 9, Here’s Where To Shop The Royal Kids’ Outfits

by Charlotte Pavitt |

As some of the most famous siblings in the world, the Cambridge brood's wardrobes come under as much scrutiny as their mother's. There are blogs dedicated to dissecting Princess Charlotte’s outfits (yes, really) and what’s come to be known as the ‘George effect’ is well-documented. Like his mother Kate Middleton, whatever the prince wears seems to sell out almost immediately, crashing the brand’s website in the process.

And while you might think that the most photographed family in the world would wear designer labels exclusively, they’re more likely to be wearing high street (or even supermarket) brands. In fact, like their mum, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis already seem to already know the value of cost-per-wear. For his ninth birthday portrait, Prince George smiled at the camera wearing a pale blue polo shirt from J.Crew (still available to buy for £39).

Gallery SHOP: Prince George's Polo Shirt 1 of 1

Keep scrolling to see the family's other wardrobe hits, from old-fashioned christening outfits to that infamous dressing gown.