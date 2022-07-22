As Prince George Turns 9, Here’s Where To Shop The Royal Kids’ Outfits

As some of the most famous siblings in the world, the Cambridge brood's wardrobes come under as much scrutiny as their mother's. There are blogs dedicated to dissecting Princess Charlotte’s outfits (yes, really) and what’s come to be known as the ‘George effect’ is well-documented. Like his mother Kate Middleton, whatever the prince wears seems to sell out almost immediately, crashing the brand’s website in the process.
And while you might think that the most photographed family in the world would wear designer labels exclusively, they’re more likely to be wearing high street (or even supermarket) brands. In fact, like their mum, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis already seem to already know the value of cost-per-wear. For his ninth birthday portrait, Prince George smiled at the camera wearing a pale blue polo shirt from J.Crew (still available to buy for £39).
SHOP: Prince George's Polo Shirt
Keep scrolling to see the family's other wardrobe hits, from old-fashioned christening outfits to that infamous dressing gown.
SEE: The Royal Wardrobes Of Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis
Amaia Kids is quickly becoming a favourite with Princess Charlotte. For the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Charlotte wore a co-ordinating summer dress and coat.
Does this come in grown-up size? Asking for a friend...
Princess Charlotte wore a Boden striped tee while baking with mum Kate (who wore a Brora gingham blouse that you can shop here).
Following a much-needed outfit change during baking (we've all been there), Princess Charlotte swapped the stripes for a pink polo shirt from Next. Prince Louis and Prince George, meanwhile, twinned in matching navy polo shirts by Sfera.
For the Platinum Party at the Palace, Princess Charlotte picked out a red sequinned dress by Souza (complete with matching cape that has sadly sold out now).
The young princess wore a £77 floaty cornflower blue frock from Portuguese children's brand Patachou for Trooping the Colour. Sadly, it's sold out but you can shop similar below.
Prince George visited Wales together with Princess Charlotte and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - the first official visit to Wales for the children, and looked just like his father in a navy blazer and blue checked shirt by Trotters.
Although you can't exactly tell what she's wearing underneath that coat from Amaia Kids, eagle-eyed fans believe it's a blossom-printed dress from Confiture (keep scrolling for the coat).
While co-ordinating with the rest of the family, Princess Charlotte wore this adorable navy pea coat layered over her tartan dress for Prince Philip's memorial service.
Channelling his father, Prince George wore a super smart navy suit with a co-ordinating polka dot tie.
The perfect dress for Easter, Princess Charlotte matched her mum in this duck egg blue number from Rachel Riley.
For 2020's Christmas card, Princess Charlotte wore a mini-me version of mum's favourite outdoor boots, a knee-high leather pair from Penelope Chilvers.
Princess Charlotte wore a high street hit - this time a sweet dungaree set by John Lewis & Partners - for a photo released ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's birthday in June 2020.
Amaia Kids - a childrenswear brand that's designed in London and made in Spain - is a favourite with the Cambridges. Princess Charlotte wore one of its forest green double-breasted coats to a Christmas Day service.
For Trooping the Colour in 2019, Prince Louis wore an outfit that onlookers might have recognised. The blue shorts and smocked blouse were a recreation of what his uncle, Prince Harry, wore to 1986's Trooping the Colour. Bless.
To visit baby brother Prince Louis at the Lindo Wing, Princess Charlotte was dressed in a duck egg blue dress from Little Alice London.
As pageboy and flower girl at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore bespoke outfits by London-based childrenswear label Pepa & Co.
To celebrate his fourth birthday, Prince George was photographed looking decidedly grown up in a blue-and-white shirt from Amaia Kids.
The meeting between Prince George and President Obama was probably the biggest 'ahhh' moment, well, ever. The sleepy little prince, no doubt bemused before bedtime, wore a white dressing gown by My 1st Years.
He might wear fleeces and camouflage now, but Prince George had an old-fashioned phase like most toddlers. This outfit, worn for his sister's christening, is from Rachel Riley.