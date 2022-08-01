Kate Middleton’s Superga Trainers Will Be Your Hardest-Working Shoes This Summer – And They’re £59

Kate Middleton's the queen of the pointed pump, but she's no slouch in the off-duty department, too. For yesterday's visit to 1851 Trust, where she was meeting the Great Britain SailGP Team, she wore her go-to pair of white trainers from Superga. The lo-fi tennis sneaker is available for £59 - and is the perfect multi-tasking trainer to pack on holiday.
As Middleton shows, they work brilliantly with elongated shorts, especially if they have a nice high waist, as well as floral sundresses and wide-leg jeans. Styling hers with a striped sweater - sadly now sold out from Erdem - and her favourite huggie hoop earrings from high street brand Orelia, which are still available to buy for £18.
SHOP: Kate Middleton's Off-Duty Outfit
Superga's iconic canvas sneaker goes with everything.
These high-waisted linen shorts, from Holland Cooper, are some of the chicest we've seen this summer.
Orelia's chain-link hoops are an everyday favourite of Kate Middleton's.