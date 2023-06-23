As Wimbledon Is Set To Return, It’s Game, Set, Match To The Tennis Skirt

Wimbledon – the one fortnight a year when it’s acceptable to eat strawberries and cream for breakfast – is almost back. And as well as the action on Centre Court, and all the immaculate looks in the Royal Box, all eyes will be on those changing room exits as the players serve us pristine tennis whites.

Whether or not you know how to wield a racket is rather a moot point this summer. Because unlike an ace, it simply can’t have passed you by that the tennis skirt, in particular, has been making a play for your hot-weather wardrobe for a while now.

Miu Miu AW22 ©Getty

At Miu Miu AW22, the label put a spin on its viral mini – the one spotted on Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Saweetie – with a pleated take that probably wouldn’t pass muster with Wimbledon. Bella Hadid has previously worn a thigh-high style, this time from Oresund Iris, at the Cannes Film Festival – and won’t be parted from her ribbed tennis socks, styling them with everything from platform sandals to loafers.

Tory Sport ©Tory Sport

Several brands have gotten into the swing of things ahead of Wimbledon. Tory Burch has a whole range of tennis-adjacent clothing skirts as part of Tory Sport. Ranging from the more traditional chevron pleated skirt to something a little skort with ruffles, they'll look cute with a polo jumper or a white tee for brunch because who said anything about actually breaking a sweat?

That’s the thing about tennis clothes. Your backhand might be rusty, your volley a disaster, but wear a crisp tennis skirt (with a simple tee, a cashmere cardigan or a linen blazer) and everyone will think you’re a pro.

