  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

As Wimbledon Is Set To Return, It’s Game, Set, Match To The Tennis Skirt

Everyone will think you're a pro.

tennis skirts
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Wimbledon – the one fortnight a year when it’s acceptable to eat strawberries and cream for breakfast – is almost back. And as well as the action on Centre Court, and all the immaculate looks in the Royal Box, all eyes will be on those changing room exits as the players serve us pristine tennis whites.

Whether or not you know how to wield a racket is rather a moot point this summer. Because unlike an ace, it simply can’t have passed you by that the tennis skirt, in particular, has been making a play for your hot-weather wardrobe for a while now.

Miu Miu tennis skirt
Miu Miu AW22 ©Getty

At Miu Miu AW22, the label put a spin on its viral mini – the one spotted on Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Saweetie – with a pleated take that probably wouldn’t pass muster with Wimbledon. Bella Hadid has previously worn a thigh-high style, this time from Oresund Iris, at the Cannes Film Festival – and won’t be parted from her ribbed tennis socks, styling them with everything from platform sandals to loafers.

Tory Burch tennis skirt
Tory Sport ©Tory Sport

Several brands have gotten into the swing of things ahead of Wimbledon. Tory Burch has a whole range of tennis-adjacent clothing skirts as part of Tory Sport. Ranging from the more traditional chevron pleated skirt to something a little skort with ruffles, they'll look cute with a polo jumper or a white tee for brunch because who said anything about actually breaking a sweat?

That’s the thing about tennis clothes. Your backhand might be rusty, your volley a disaster, but wear a crisp tennis skirt (with a simple tee, a cashmere cardigan or a linen blazer) and everyone will think you’re a pro.

1. Alo Yoga, Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Alo Yoga, Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Buy now

Description

Hailey Bieber's favourite workout brand has its own take on the tennis skirt.

Alo Yoga, Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Sweaty Betty, Swift Running Short

Sweaty Betty, Swift Running Short

Buy now

Description

A lot of tennis skirt have in-built shorts for extra practicality, whether you're practising your

Sweaty Betty, Swift Running Short
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Lululemon, Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt

Lululemon, Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt

Buy now

Description

We love the micro pleats made of mesh on this tennis skirt from Lululemon.

Lululemon, Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. L'Etoile Sport, Grosgrain-Trimmed Jacquard Mini Skirt

L'Etoile Sport, Grosgrain-Trimmed Jacquard Mini Skirt

Buy now

Description

Wear this tennis skirt with a cute cropped tee on holiday.

L'Etoile Sport, Grosgrain-Trimmed Jacquard Mini Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Split59, Venus Two-Tone Stretch Tennis Skirt

Split59, Venus Two-Tone Stretch Tennis Skirt

View offer

Description

This tennis skirt's classic colours - white and grass green - make it best in show in our book.

Split59, Venus Two-Tone Stretch Tennis Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Tory Burch, Chevron Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tory Burch, Chevron Pleated Tennis Skirt

Buy now

Description

Wouldn't this look chic with a navy cashmere jumper and penny loafers?

Tory Burch, Chevron Pleated Tennis Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Varley, Patrick Mid-Rise Skirt

Varley, Patrick Mid-Rise Skirt

Buy now

Description

Varley's mid-rise skirt is actually a skort; handy if you're ever-so-slightly worried about the

Varley, Patrick Mid-Rise Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us