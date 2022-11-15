These £79.99 H&M Boots Are So Similar To The Sell-Out £1,080 Designer Pair

If boot shopping is at the top of your agenda right now (let's face it, the weather has made sure of it) then you're in luck. It was only last week we told you about the M&S zip-up boots that are giving off The Row vibes, and now we've found another designer dead-ringer at H&M.
Bottega Veneta is famous for its chunky Chelsea boots (and dream bags, but we won't get into that here), and this style was particularly popular a couple of years back when absolutely everyone wanted to wear super stomper boots for their daily walks. Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both own a pair. But like most cult boots that make it onto the fashion circuit, they sold out - even thought they cost a cool £1,080. Yes, really!
Fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu also owns the brand's thick-tread boots, and has styled them to perfection with a blazer and matching skirt, finsihing off the look with the Bottega Veneta Cassette bag. If you want to stick to this original, we have news for you - the Italian fashion house has restocked this classic pair for autumn/winter 2022. If you want a slightly more reasonably-priced pair, though, we've found a £79.99 H&M style that is strikingly similar to the designer counterpart.
Chunky Chelsea boots tick every box for winter - you've got the thick tread sole that's ideal for wet weather days, the slightly higher cut, which works so well with midi dresses (as seen above), or over jeans, and of course the black colour-way, guaranteed to go with literally any outfit you style it with.
You don't have to opt for black, though, as Bottega Veneta has even launched pairs with bright pink, green, purple and orange soles. And Ganni has a fun pink iteration (below) that's guaranteed to liven up even the dullest of days. Want to stick to more classic shades? & Other Stories has a cream pair and M&S has chestnut brown (a key shade this season, FYI). Keep going to shop the H&M pair that's similar to Bottega Veneta's 'It' boot along with some more of our favourite chunky Chelsea boots.
SHOP: Chunky Chelsea Boots
These leather boots with a chunky rubber sole will see you through cold weather days. And they come in sizes 2-9 which is very inclusive for the high street.
The OG Bottega Veneta boots sold out so quickly. The good news? They're back in stock for autumn/winter 2022.
This cream contrast pair is the perfect alternative to classic black. Just add a cosy knit dress, a crossbody bag, and go.
No chunky Chelsea boot round-up is complete without Ganni. Tapping into the pink trend, these bold boots will liven up any winter coat.
These chestnut boots are so classic, they'll go with any outfit you pair them with but they'll look extra luxe with a knit dress in a tonal shade.
There's no shying away in these colourful soles. Bottega green is always instantly recognisable and they'll surprisingly go with so many outfits.