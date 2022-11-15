These £79.99 H&M Boots Are So Similar To The Sell-Out £1,080 Designer Pair

If boot shopping is at the top of your agenda right now (let's face it, the weather has made sure of it) then you're in luck. It was only last week we told you about the M&S zip-up boots that are giving off The Row vibes, and now we've found another designer dead-ringer at H&M.

Bottega Veneta is famous for its chunky Chelsea boots (and dream bags, but we won't get into that here), and this style was particularly popular a couple of years back when absolutely everyone wanted to wear super stomper boots for their daily walks. Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both own a pair. But like most cult boots that make it onto the fashion circuit, they sold out - even thought they cost a cool £1,080. Yes, really!

©Getty

Fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu also owns the brand's thick-tread boots, and has styled them to perfection with a blazer and matching skirt, finsihing off the look with the Bottega Veneta Cassette bag. If you want to stick to this original, we have news for you - the Italian fashion house has restocked this classic pair for autumn/winter 2022. If you want a slightly more reasonably-priced pair, though, we've found a £79.99 H&M style that is strikingly similar to the designer counterpart.

©Getty

Chunky Chelsea boots tick every box for winter - you've got the thick tread sole that's ideal for wet weather days, the slightly higher cut, which works so well with midi dresses (as seen above), or over jeans, and of course the black colour-way, guaranteed to go with literally any outfit you style it with.

You don't have to opt for black, though, as Bottega Veneta has even launched pairs with bright pink, green, purple and orange soles. And Ganni has a fun pink iteration (below) that's guaranteed to liven up even the dullest of days. Want to stick to more classic shades? & Other Stories has a cream pair and M&S has chestnut brown (a key shade this season, FYI). Keep going to shop the H&M pair that's similar to Bottega Veneta's 'It' boot along with some more of our favourite chunky Chelsea boots.