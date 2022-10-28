  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

Hailey Bieber’s Party Season Trick Is Easier To Pull Off Than You Might Think

She had a sheer moment.

Hailey Bieber
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

On first glance, an entirely sheer dress (so sheer, in fact, that you can see everything - I mean everything - underneath) doesn't sound like the easiest party look to pull off. At an event this week in LA - celebrating the launch of Tiffany & Co's Lock - Hailey Bieber arrived wearing a black bralette and matching briefs. How do we know? Because her dress, a fine-gauge maxi, was sheer enough to show them off.

Hailey Bieber sheer dress
©Getty

We're not suggesting you try exactly the same look at your office party - although, if you're game, Ganni's crocheted mini dress will have the same tantalising effect as Bieber's - but you could dip your toe into sheer territory. Mango is practically a one-stop-shop for all things see-through this autumn. Why not try wearing its cropped cardigan, which has a suggestively open-weave, with nothing but a bra underneath? Or, if you like the concept but want to keep your undergarments concealed (thanks very much), it has a silver openwork skirt that is cleverly lined. & Other Stories' sheer tie blouse, on the other hand, shows the merest hint of skin that is an easy entry point.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Sheer On The High Street

& Other Stories, Frilled And Tie Sheer Blouse
1 of 6

Worn with a high-waisted pair of jeans, this sheer blouse shows just the right amount of skin.

Mango, Textured Button Cardigan
2 of 6

Style this with a black bralette to nod to the sheer trend.

Mango, Openwork Knitted Lurex Skirt
3 of 6

This skirt's lining means that it's the ultimate way to do sheer while not showing your knickers.

Ganni, Crochet Open-Back Mini Dress
4 of 6

Ganni's crochet dress works just as well in winter as it does in summer (just add tights and knee-high boots).

Whistles, Checked Mesh Top
5 of 6

This sheer polo neck would make a tantalising addition to some sharp tailoring.

Weekday, Tini Knit Dress
6 of 6

Weekday's knit dress can be worn alone or over jeans.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us