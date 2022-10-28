Hailey Bieber’s Party Season Trick Is Easier To Pull Off Than You Might Think

On first glance, an entirely sheer dress (so sheer, in fact, that you can see everything - I mean everything - underneath) doesn't sound like the easiest party look to pull off. At an event this week in LA - celebrating the launch of Tiffany & Co's Lock - Hailey Bieber arrived wearing a black bralette and matching briefs. How do we know? Because her dress, a fine-gauge maxi, was sheer enough to show them off.

We're not suggesting you try exactly the same look at your office party - although, if you're game, Ganni's crocheted mini dress will have the same tantalising effect as Bieber's - but you could dip your toe into sheer territory. Mango is practically a one-stop-shop for all things see-through this autumn. Why not try wearing its cropped cardigan, which has a suggestively open-weave, with nothing but a bra underneath? Or, if you like the concept but want to keep your undergarments concealed (thanks very much), it has a silver openwork skirt that is cleverly lined. & Other Stories' sheer tie blouse, on the other hand, shows the merest hint of skin that is an easy entry point.