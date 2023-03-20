Harry Styles Keeps Wearing The Top Everyone Used To Buy From Tammy Girl

Usually draped in Gucci, Harry Styles is undoubtably one of the fashion icons of our generation. And what we would do to raid his wardrobe for one of his sequin blazers, flared suits or pussy-bow blouses. For the Love On Tour worldwide gigs, though, Harry has stripped it back to basics by opting for a humble T-shirt for multiple shows in America, Australia and New Zealand. The raglan T-shirts (a style with sleeves up to the collar, usually in a different colour) were a favourite back in the Y2K era. And you most likely used to own one from Tammy Girl. Right?

The usually logoed or slogan T-shirts have been around for so many years, we bet all your family members – no matter their age, gender or style – have worn one at some point. But of course, Harry's chosen styles aren't your average T-shirts. Instead, he has been wearing versions adorned with sequin whales and planets – yep, really.

And it's not the first time Harry has worn these particular T-shirts, in his One Direction days, the singer posted on Twitter wearing a The Who logo raglan T-shirt complete with a cheese hat, of course! Always one to make style statements, we love how Harry is going back to his roots. And it's making us feel so nostalgic.

©Harry Styles Twitter

So many celebrities – including Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears – used to wear these T-shirts in the early Noughties, most likely with low-rise jeans and a disk belt.

Drew Barrymore 2000 ©Getty

Drew Barrymore was also among one of the many celebrities who wore a baby tee style in 2000 with a 'I won't vote for a son of a Bush' slogan style.

Alessandra Ambrosio 2016 ©Getty

The love for the raglan T-shirt also went well past the year 2000. Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore an AC/DC band tee in 2016 with denim cut-off shorts, aka the outfit most people would wear to a festival back then.

Harry has called it (and we're agreeing) the raglan T-shirt is back for 2023, and brands from Bershka to Miu Miu have already cottoned on. Keep going to see a few of our favourite slogan T-shirts.