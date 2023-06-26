How To Shop All The Celebrity Outfits From Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury's been and gone for another year, but wasn't the fashion as glorious as the weather? Whether you were on the ground at Worthy Farm, or living vicariously through all your friends on Instagram, you will have spotted some seriously cool outfit ideas that will be the gift that keeps on giving this festival season.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller's Glastonbury outfit involved not one but two of her favourite festival go-tos: jean shorts and cowboy boots. The double denim combo was from Self-Portrait - the shorts are available now, the jacket will be dropping this week - while her accessories of choice were a snake-print belt and black shades.

Sienna Miller ©Getty

1. Self-Portrait, Denim Shorts
Description These are the grown-up way to do denim shorts, thanks to their ever-so-slightly elongated length.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan opted for a failsafe pair of black wellies by Barbour, which she styled with a white denim mini. Mud-proof, no. Cool, yes.

Gemma Chan ©Getty

2. Barbour, Bede Wellington Boots
Description These hard-wearing wellies will last you through this festival season (and the one after).

Poppy Delevingne

Another Glastonbury regular, Poppy Delevingne, wore one of the biggest trends of festival season to Worthy Farm: crochet. Her long-sleeved mini was from high street label Nobody's Child - and it's still available for £65. Wear with leather sandals in the city and over your bikini on holiday.

Poppy Delevingne ©Getty

3. Nobody's Child, Chevron Mock-Crochet Knitted Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Description This crochet mini dress is selling fast so don't hang about.

Kai-Isaiah Jamal

Kai-Isaiah Jamal wore our favourite outfit to Glastonbury: a white tee, leather dungarees and a cult designer handbag from Coach. Oh and Vans.

Kai-Isaiah Jamal ©Getty

4. Coach, Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Description Coach's shoulder bag always brings chic to proceedings, whether you're on your way to work or the ...

Ella Richards

Ella Richards wore the lo-fi combination of a white tee and jeans, but brought the polish in the form of a cross-body bag by Mulberry.

Ella Richards ©Getty