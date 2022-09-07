Gigi Hadid Just Launched Her Own Knitwear Line, Guest In Residence, And Here’s Everything We Know So Far

A self-confessed lover of all things cosy, Gigi Hadid has launched a knitwear line just in time for sweater weather. While this isn't her first foray into the world of fashion design having collaborated with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year on a super sweet collection of loungewear, lingerie and swimwear (which was a sell-out success, of course) Guest In Residence sees the model take on the role of founder and creative director for the very first time.

To celebrate the launch of the label last night, Gigi joined supermodel sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Precious Lee and many more fashionable faces for the launch party at Saks' L'Avenue in New York City. Gigi opted to wear her own brand, a bubblegum pink knitted button-down shirt worn underneath a cream corset, the top of the season it would seem. We were also treated to another sneak peak of the range when she stepped out in a zesty orange cardigan paired with cargo pants earlier in the day.

When will the collection be available to buy in the UK?

Never fear! Whilst the brand launches today across the pond, the full knitwear collection will launch globally on September 12 so we don't have long to wait to get our mitts on some super-soft cashmere. Keep your eyes on the Guest In Residence website to check out the collection (we're already obsessed with the relaxed two-pieces and chunky cardigans). Expect a rainbow of colours from sunshine yellow and orange to pea green and turquoise. That's your winter wardrobe sorted.