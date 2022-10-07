The A-List Love This Easy Outfit Update; Shop The Best Ear Cuffs From £12.99

We love a curated lobe. Multiple piercings, hoops, huggies, and studs stacked up and sparkling. However, this trend can often require a little admin and several trips to Claire's Accessories piercing chair. If you haven't already got six holes in your earlobes there is a quick and easy way to achieve this look without any extra pain needed, enter, the ear cuff.

This simple little accessory has become a staple in our jewellery boxes and a host of high-end and high-street jewellery brands are offering up some seriously chic designs. From simple, straight forward, gold hoops to pearl-encrusted and ornate jewels, there's an ear cuff to suit all occasions.

If you need any more convincing then look to the A-list who have been getting in on all the cuff action. Kate Hudson recently doubled up on hers, wearing two diamond encrusted cuffs whilst attending a film premiere in California whilst Letitia Wright arrived to London's BFI Film Festival wearing not one, not two, but five(!) ear cuffs, each more twinkly than the next.

How To Wear An Ear Cuff

Firstly, make sure the cuff fits snuggly around the helix (that's the outside cartilage part). To do this start at the very top of your ear or the bottom of the lobe then simple slide into position on the outer edge. Once in place give the cuff a gentle squeeze to make sure it's firmly in position and viola! You're done, without any piercing guns, needles, or saline solution needed.

The perfect way to finish off any outfit, opt for something statement to compliment your favourite LBD, or, choose something chic and simple to wear day-to-day alongside your regular gold hoops.

For the best around right now, scroll below for our favourite ear cuffs around right now...