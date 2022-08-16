Everyone From Kate Middleton To Sienna Miller Swears By This Affordable Jewellery Brand

Not many brand owners have the power to get every stylish celeb to wear their pieces, and better still, be loyal to them for years. But Missoma’s founder, Marisa Hordern, has found the secret to success. Want to know what it is? Keeping her ear to the ground at all times. 'We’re always listening – from suggestions made to us on social media, to re-evaluating what hasn’t resonated, and what our community love or want to see more of,' she told Grazia.

©The Mega Agency

The demi-fine jewellery label founded in 2008 has created some of the most wearable and most importantly, affordable pieces we’ve seen. No doubt you own (or know someone who does own) a Missoma item, and chances are it’s one of the most-worn pieces in your jewellery box. And you’re not the only ones. Fashion royalty, Sienna Miller, wore a Missoma chain necklace and earrings to this year’s Glastonbury (with a Mango dress, FYI), and proved why chunky gold jewellery can be worn for any occasion. Models Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are also fans of the brand – often seen adorned in layers of jewels. Actual royalty has also worn Missoma. Kate Middleton has a collection of earrings she wears on heavy rotation - and Meghan Markle is fond of the brand’s rings. And then there's J.Lo, who packed a pair of Missoma x Lucy Williams hoop earrings on her honeymoon.

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury ©Getty

If you’re looking for fun jewellery to be the finishing touch to your summer or last-minute holiday looks, then you’ll be impressed with the new Good Vibes collection. With everything from neon hues to bright beads and hearts, smiley faces and flower pendants, you’re bound to find a way to liven up your outfits. And Hordern has confirmed it’s all about more-is-more this season: 'I love to add in a layer of luminous pearls for summer and mix all the different textures, shapes, and lengths. My hands are covered in a combination of rings from the Jelly Heart, Enamel Squiggle to Molten Pearl. And for my wrists, I have a mix of beaded, pearl, aegis, snake and multi-heart bracelets stacked up.'

©@bellahadid

Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best pieces to offset your hot-weather wardrobe.