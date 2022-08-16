  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Jewellery

Everyone From Kate Middleton To Sienna Miller Swears By This Affordable Jewellery Brand

The A-listers love it.

Sienna Miller Missoma jewellery
by Harriet Davey |
Posted

Not many brand owners have the power to get every stylish celeb to wear their pieces, and better still, be loyal to them for years. But Missoma’s founder, Marisa Hordern, has found the secret to success. Want to know what it is? Keeping her ear to the ground at all times. 'We’re always listening – from suggestions made to us on social media, to re-evaluating what hasn’t resonated, and what our community love or want to see more of,' she told Grazia.

Jennifer Lopez Missoma jewellery
©The Mega Agency

The demi-fine jewellery label founded in 2008 has created some of the most wearable and most importantly, affordable pieces we’ve seen. No doubt you own (or know someone who does own) a Missoma item, and chances are it’s one of the most-worn pieces in your jewellery box. And you’re not the only ones. Fashion royalty, Sienna Miller, wore a Missoma chain necklace and earrings to this year’s Glastonbury (with a Mango dress, FYI), and proved why chunky gold jewellery can be worn for any occasion. Models Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are also fans of the brand – often seen adorned in layers of jewels. Actual royalty has also worn Missoma. Kate Middleton has a collection of earrings she wears on heavy rotation - and Meghan Markle is fond of the brand’s rings. And then there's J.Lo, who packed a pair of Missoma x Lucy Williams hoop earrings on her honeymoon.

Sienna Miller Missoma jewellery
Sienna Miller at Glastonbury ©Getty

If you’re looking for fun jewellery to be the finishing touch to your summer or last-minute holiday looks, then you’ll be impressed with the new Good Vibes collection. With everything from neon hues to bright beads and hearts, smiley faces and flower pendants, you’re bound to find a way to liven up your outfits. And Hordern has confirmed it’s all about more-is-more this season: 'I love to add in a layer of luminous pearls for summer and mix all the different textures, shapes, and lengths. My hands are covered in a combination of rings from the Jelly Heart, Enamel Squiggle to Molten Pearl. And for my wrists, I have a mix of beaded, pearl, aegis, snake and multi-heart bracelets stacked up.'

Bella Hadid Missoma jewellery
©@bellahadid

Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best pieces to offset your hot-weather wardrobe.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Missoma Jewellery For Summer

Good Vibes Double Gemstone Crossover Ring
1 of 10

Good Vibes Multi Beaded Short Necklace
2 of 10

Molten Baroque Pearl Twisted Chain Bracelet
3 of 10

Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Small Hoop Earrings
4 of 10

Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings
5 of 10

Lucy Williams Square Snake Chain Bracelet
6 of 10

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Hoop Earrings
7 of 10

Squiggle Chubby Two-Tone Enamel Hoop Earrings
8 of 10

Missoma, Hot Rox Multi Gemstone Choker
9 of 10

Medium Beaded Stack Necklace
10 of 10

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us