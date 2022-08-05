Everyone Keeps Wearing This Bandeau Top And Trousers Outfit, And It’s So Easy To Copy

Whether you’re a summer-loving person, or you’re ready for autumn to arrive, the fact is another mini heatwave is on the way. As long as the weather is hitting 24-degrees and upwards, your outfits have to be warm-weather adjacent. Sweat-inducing looks are not an option, so we have an easy ensemble that’ll keep you cool (in both senses of the word) for the duration of summer. And it’s all about a certain top.

The revival of one-shoulder, halterneck and bandeau tops has made us feel quite nostalgic, and it’s the latter we’re most interested in. The armpit-airing ‘tube’ top has its functional purposes, but it also has the ability to make any pair of trousers look instantly summery. Creating a throw-on outfit that isn’t just your go-to floaty dress, a strapless top + trousers is the combination everyone is wearing. And we mean, everyone.

The Queen of holiday style, Lucy Williams, has shown how to wear a cropped bandeau with baggy '00s-style linen trousers. Nnenna Echem and Emili Sindlev make a case for print clashes and pops of colour in true Scandi style and then there’s Sylvie Mus, who shows minimalists how it’s done in a classic monochrome look. The fuss-free style leaves room for accessories to have their moment, so you can always play around with your bare neckline with layered chain necklaces or supersize earrings. If you’re not usually a fan of bandeau styles (relying on a strapless bra can be tricky for some), then you can always add a short-sleeved shirt or oversized blazer over the top.

When it comes to knowing which shoes to wear, it’s all about the sandal. Keeping the look in full summer mode, a chunky pair or classic flip-flop will do the trick for day. If you’re taking your new bandeau on a night out, go for a more tailored trouser and simply add a heeled sandal or power platform. The possibilities are quite literally endless with this one.

Now you feel inspired with how to style this season’s key top style, shop our best bandeaus from the likes of Zara and H&M to Reformation and Totême.