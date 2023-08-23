Searches Are Spiking For Butterfly Heels, The Latest Y2K Trend Making A Comeback

Fashion operates in cycles, periodically bringing back trends from yesteryears. Need a refresher? Think of the comeback of platform sandals and low-waisted jeans; Gen Z simply can't get enough of either. Currently being spotlighted is butterfly heels. They draw inspiration from the vibrant and playful aesthetics that marked the early 2000s, which more often than not were embraced by icons of that era. Names like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Paris Hilton come to mind, as they effortlessly wove butterfly motifs into their outfits and accessories.

Fast forward to 2023, and we're witnessing a mini resurgence of this trend. Just look at searches on Google. 'Versace butterfly heels' has increased by a whopping +1,000%. 'Fluttering butterfly heels', meanwhile, has jumped by +50%.

The celebrity fan club is already on board. And leading the way is Dua Lipa. Fluttering onto the red carpet for the premiere of Barbie, the singer was captured rocking these whimsical heels with metallic butterflies woven throughout their criss-cross straps.

If you want to get in on the action, incorporating butterfly heels into your wardrobe is a breeze, with so many styles from strapless mules to wrap-around stilettos. Style them with your favourite mini dresses, high-waisted denim, or even chic tailored suits. The result? A sophisticated yet trendy look that's 100% Y2K.

