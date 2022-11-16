The Accessory Of The Season; Shop The Most Stylish Umbrellas From £9.50 Now

Here comes the rain again. We're in a season of weather flux; rain in the morning, blinding sunlight by lunch then drizzle come evening. What a joy! Aside from the usual rain coats, winter boots and warm layers, we're hailing the umbrella as this season's must have accessory.

Whilst packable mini brollies make the ideal handbag hero, there is something to be said for an umbrella with a little more structure. One that will withstand the icy winds and not turn inside out at the slightest hint of a breeze. Marks & Spencer have this covered, offering a foldable umbrella that fits neatly in your bag with the brand's Stormwear™ water-repellent technology built in, so you'll definitely stay dry. What's even better is that this smart little brolly comes in at only £9.50 and is available in 3 prints, so you can match yours to your outfit - chic!

For those of us who don't want a bulky umbrella distracting from our outfits, a clear brolly makes the perfect plus 1 and is ideal for the party season. If you're off to a winter wedding, which can often throw up plenty of weather related 'what to wear' conundrums, a clear umbrella will have you covered (literally) whatever the weather.

With a whole range of options from high fashion brands to the high-street, there are plenty to choose from right now.