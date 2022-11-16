Desperate For The Sell-Out Mini UGGs? There’s A High Street Version Available For £59

It's officially time for cosy season, which means a pair of flannel pyjamas, a fleecy dressing gown, some reliable thermals (Uniqlo's Heat-Tech is obviously a safe bet) and, last but definitely not least, some slippers that will make shuffling around your house an infinitely more pleasurable experience.

Maybe you have a favourite that you order every time your old pair has to be retired - mine's this one from Yoko Wool, which honestly feel like your feet are encased in clouds - or maybe you're on the lookout for a hard-working pair that can be worn inside and out. UGG understood the assignment with its Classic Ultra Mini Boot, which has been almost permanently sold out in chestnut, its most classic shade, since launching. This isn't surprisingly considering it's a bona fide celebrity go-to. Gigi Hadid recently wore the platform version to launch her new brand, Guest in Residence, and it's the official uniform of other off-duty supermodels (Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, we could go on).

UGG has recently released a whole host of playful shades - including parakeet green, canary and purple ruby - but if you're after the chestnut, and it doesn't currently have your size in stock, there is a high street alternative. John Lewis has a sheepskin boot with the same leg-lengthening height as UGG - i.e. not very much height at all so that your ankle bone is exposed - and it's available online in sizes 3-7 for £59. Keep scrolling to shop it - and all those fruity shades from UGG - now.

