This Is The It Bag You’ve Seen On All The Influencers, And Here’s How You Can Shop It On The High Street

Kendall Jenner's favourite companion - the one she took for a recent stroll around New York - is a very special handbag. Green and shaped like a triangle, it reminds us of the three-sided chocolate in a tin of Quality Street. It's also been spotted on a host of street-stylers. It is, of course, from Prada, first appearing on the autumn/winter catwalk in February, and putting a spin on the classic checkerboard pattern.

The double strap - leather and gold chain - shoulder bag is adorned with the iconic triangle in a fresh design which creates a jacquard print of the instantly recognisable logo. Seen on both the triangle and the new Symbole, a rectangular tote, these accessories will not go unnoticed. Spotted on repeat during fashion month, there's not a show day that went past without at least one street-styler being photographed wearing this statement bag.

With the success of Prada's Cleo, a curvaceous shoulder bag, and the comeback of the nylon shoulder bag, we predict this bag is going to be the cult buy of the season. Keep scrolling to see how to style it, along with some more graphic-print styles for all budgets.

Gallery SEE: How To Style Prada Triangle Bag 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Tamu McPherson matched her outfit to her bag by opting for tonal green pieces. An easy outfit to copy - just wear a knit midi skirt and leather trench coat and style with knee-high boots for cooler days. 2 of 4 CREDIT: Getty If you want to let your statement bag do all the talking, take tips from Gabrielle Caunesil, sticking to an outfit in classic colours. This V-neck knit and A-line midi skirt looks so very chic teamed with glossy knee-high boots. 3 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Collectively, these street-stylers have ticked off so many trends between them - leather, long gloves, knee-high boots, the cargo skirt and rhinestone-adorned denim - to name a few. And yes, of course it is all topped off with that triangle bag. 4 of 4 CREDIT: Getty If green isn't for you, the triangle Prada bag also comes in purple (as seen here), pink, beige and more recently, covered in rhinestones - just in time for party season!