Thermal Socks Are Actually One Of 2024’s Biggest Trends – And This Is The Proof You Need

Embrace fashion's penchant for socks and create stylish, practical outfits.

thermal socks 2024
by Samantha Price |
Published
1
Uniqlo Heattech Thermal Socks

2
Calzedonia Thermal Ultra-Opaque Knee-High Socks

3
Falke ClimaWool Women's Socks

4
Uniqlo Heattech Thermal Socks

5
Mountain Warehouse Knee High Thermal Wool Rich Sock

6
M&S Recycled Textured Thermal Socks

7
Calzedonia Short Cotton Thermal Socks

8
M&S Two Pack Heavyweight Thermal Boot Socks

Thermal clothing doesn't exactly scream style, so it might surprise you to know that a pair of the best thermal socks can actually be the saving grace of your winter outfits. How? Well, whether worn as a discreet option under a pair of trousers, or a knee-high under long boots, thermal socks are versatile enough (and stylish enough) to wear as part of your everyday outfits.

With the sudden cold snap approaching, keeping warm is of the essence. While we often think that the practicalities of cold weather can outweigh style, thermal socks have come a long way since the days of unsightly pairs you wouldn't ever want to be on show.

Victoria Beckham SS24
Victoria Beckham SS24

Just look to the spring/summer 2024 catwalks for inspiration. At Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and MSGM, sheer, knee-high socks were worn with everything from pointed pumps to platform sandals, while at Schiaparelli, models worn long white socks scrunched down to their shins with metallic trainers.

Schiaparelli SS24
Schiaparelli SS24

Prada's knee-high socks have been a best-seller for several seasons now – no doubt you've seen them all over social media. Bel Powley even added grey socks to her gold Miu Miu party dress for the BAFTA Tea Party in January of this year. At the recent Haute Couture shows in Paris, as well as at Copenhagen Fashion Week, many street stylers braved the freezing temperatures in socks of all lengths – worn with jeans, skirts and even on top of sheer tights.

A show-goer at Copenhagen Fashion Week
A show-goer at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Much like thermal tights, thermal socks work to retain heat and control your body temperature.

Bel Powley

It goes without saying but, if cold feet are restricting your styling choices, they shouldn't be. Want the ultimate everyday layering piece that'll keep you warm while allowing you to create a fashion-forward wardrobe? Shop our edit of the best thermal socks below.

SHOP: The Best Thermal Socks To Beat The Winter Chill

1.

Uniqlo Heattech Thermal SocksUniqlo
Price: £7.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Why not layer these thermal socks over a pair of nude thermal tights, and style with on-trend

Price: £7.90

www.uniqlo.com

2.

Thermal Ultra-Opaque Knee-High Sockscalzedonia
Price: £7

www.calzedonia.com

Description

Calzedonia's offering of thermal socks includes these ultra-opaque knee-highs in black. Crafted

Price: £7

www.calzedonia.com

3.

Falke ClimaWool Women's SocksFalke
Price: £9.50 (was £20)

www.falke.com

Description

Add a pop of colour to your outfits with these Falke socks. There's an endless amount of colour

Price: £9.50 (was £20)

www.falke.com

1.

Uniqlo Heattech Thermal SocksUniqlo
Price: £7.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

These thermal socks from Uniqlo use Heattech technology to maintain body temperature and retain

Price: £7.90

www.uniqlo.com

5.

Mountain Warehouse Knee High Thermal Wool Rich SockMountain Warehouse
Price: £17.09 (was £18.99)

www.mountainwarehouse.com

Description

Mountain Warehouse has a whole range of thermal socks to browse, from knee-high to ankle and

Price: £17.09 (was £18.99)

www.mountainwarehouse.com

6.

M&S Recycled Textured Thermal SocksMarks And Spencer
Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

You can never go wrong with cable knit, and these M&S thermal socks come in a recycled chunky knit

Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

7.

Short Cotton Thermal Sockscalzedonia
Price: £8

www.calzedonia.com

Description

Thermal-effect brushed cotton lines the inside of these socks from Calzedonia. Featuring a range

Price: £8

www.calzedonia.com

8.

M&S Two Pack Heavyweight Thermal Boot SocksMarks And Spencer
Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

You can always rely on Marks and Spencer to deliver, and this set of thermal boot socks comes in a

Price: £10

www.marksandspencer.com

What Is Thermal Clothing?

Thermals tend to be used as base layers under your clothes to keep warm in colder weather. Using a blend of materials that allow for temperature control, thermal clothing retains body heat which is ideal for winter months. In the same sense, thermal socks keep your feet warm when you're on the go in cooler climates.

Where Is The Best Place To Shop For Winter Socks?

If you're looking for a warm pair of socks for winter, cashmere, merino wool, alpaca wool and mohair socks may be your best bet. Take a look at brands such as Brora, Desmond & Dempsey, Falke, TOAST, Panthrella and Wolford for high-quality staple pairs, perfect for keeping warm.

Samantha Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer for Grazia. With two years of experience at Bauer, she has worked on several projects, from championing newsletters to writing expertly crafted buying guides.

