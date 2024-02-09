Thermal Socks Are Actually One Of 2024’s Biggest Trends – And This Is The Proof You Need

Thermal clothing doesn't exactly scream style, so it might surprise you to know that a pair of the best thermal socks can actually be the saving grace of your winter outfits. How? Well, whether worn as a discreet option under a pair of trousers, or a knee-high under long boots, thermal socks are versatile enough (and stylish enough) to wear as part of your everyday outfits.

With the sudden cold snap approaching, keeping warm is of the essence. While we often think that the practicalities of cold weather can outweigh style, thermal socks have come a long way since the days of unsightly pairs you wouldn't ever want to be on show.

Victoria Beckham SS24

Just look to the spring/summer 2024 catwalks for inspiration. At Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and MSGM, sheer, knee-high socks were worn with everything from pointed pumps to platform sandals, while at Schiaparelli, models worn long white socks scrunched down to their shins with metallic trainers.

Schiaparelli SS24

Prada's knee-high socks have been a best-seller for several seasons now – no doubt you've seen them all over social media. Bel Powley even added grey socks to her gold Miu Miu party dress for the BAFTA Tea Party in January of this year. At the recent Haute Couture shows in Paris, as well as at Copenhagen Fashion Week, many street stylers braved the freezing temperatures in socks of all lengths – worn with jeans, skirts and even on top of sheer tights.

A show-goer at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Much like thermal tights, thermal socks work to retain heat and control your body temperature.

Bel Powley

It goes without saying but, if cold feet are restricting your styling choices, they shouldn't be. Want the ultimate everyday layering piece that'll keep you warm while allowing you to create a fashion-forward wardrobe? Shop our edit of the best thermal socks below.

SHOP: The Best Thermal Socks To Beat The Winter Chill

What Is Thermal Clothing?

Thermals tend to be used as base layers under your clothes to keep warm in colder weather. Using a blend of materials that allow for temperature control, thermal clothing retains body heat which is ideal for winter months. In the same sense, thermal socks keep your feet warm when you're on the go in cooler climates.

Where Is The Best Place To Shop For Winter Socks?

If you're looking for a warm pair of socks for winter, cashmere, merino wool, alpaca wool and mohair socks may be your best bet. Take a look at brands such as Brora, Desmond & Dempsey, Falke, TOAST, Panthrella and Wolford for high-quality staple pairs, perfect for keeping warm.