Consider Thermal Tights Your Secret Weapon This Winter – Here Are The Very Best Pairs You’ll Want To Wear

It may not sound like a glamorous prospect but these tights could change the game for your winter wardrobe.

by Emma Richardson |
New Look, Fleece Lined Tights
Plush, Fleece Lined Stirrup Tights
Calzedonia, Thermal Tights
Marks And Spencer, Thermal Fleece Lined Tights
Marks And Spencer, Thermal Sheer Look Fleece Lined Tights
Calzedonia, Nude Thermal Tights
If you are reluctant to ditch your mini skirts now that winter is in in full swing, don't fret. There's a solution to that, and that solution comes in the form of hosiery. Tights have long been our saving grace when it comes to winter outfits but, when it's really cold and not even your beloved 80 deniers are keeping you warm, there's a solution: thermal tights.

I know, they sound less than glamorous. But trust me when I say that I've found pairs which look no differently to your usual tights – but work twice as hard to ensure you're not freezing. Whether they're fleece-lined or have thermal technology built-in, these technical tights will allow you to copy Hailey Bieber's example and wear even the most micro of minis.

It also seems that over on TikTok, thermal and fleece-lined tights have been taking centre stage. Calzedonia's thermal lined tights have caught the attention of many trend-spotters, who have made a strong case for the brand's tights based on quality and style.

From black to nude, sheer to opaque, there's a pair of fleeced-lined tights perfect for any cold weather ensemble. Turns out, sacrificing your favourite 'fits is out of the question when it comes to winter weather - so long as you own a pair of these magic tights.

Shop our top picks below.

SHOP: The Best Fleece Lined Tights To Buy Right Now

New Look, Fleece Lined Tights

Best for a budget

Price: £9

Plush, Fleece Lined Stirrup Tights

Price: £37

Calzedonia, Black Thermal Tights

Price: £19.99

Marks And Spencer, Opaque Thermal Fleece Lined Tights

Price: £8

Marks And Spencer, Thermal Sheer Look Fleece Lined Tights

Price: £15

Calzedonia, Nude Thermal Tights

Price: £15.99

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

