The Summer Sales Are Underway; Shop Grazia’s Pick Of The Best Bargains Now

Holidays! Festivals! Basically anything outdoors! The summer sales are on and if, like us, you’re slightly beside yourself at the thought of a season full of shorts, summer dresses, and heatwave-ready sandals then you’re in the right place.

Now is the perfect time to strategise your outfits for the summer ahead. Perhaps you’ve got a never-ending run of events on the horizon and are after wedding guest dress inspo. Maybe you’re still on the search for some spectacular festival outfits. Or maybe, you are wilting at the thought of a heatwave and need to summer-proof your wardrobe. Whatever you’re after there’s no better time to shop then the summer sale season.

Rifling through rails in real life does not sounds like our idea of fun, and while scrolling through seemingly endless pages of midi dresses, summer trousers and sandals might not appeal to everyone, shopping from the comfort of your sofa certainly sounds better to us. To help you even further, we’ve done the hard part for you and searched high and low for the best bargains out there.

Top picks include a pearl-embellished printed dress by Wales Bonner, available for £495.88 at Net-a-Porter, which has up to 50% off JW Anderson, Versace, Balmain and countless (and we mean countless) more designer labels in its summer sale. Over at Matchesfashion, you can get a whopping 60% off designer labels, too. We suggest you get involved before all the good bits inevitably sell out!

From Whistles' easy, breezy jumpsuit to sleek leather sandals, shop our pick of the best summer sale buys now…

1. Wales Bonner, Tambour Pearl-Embellished Printed Satin Maxi Dress Buy now Description You'll want to bring out this satin maxi dress for every special occasion under the sun. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Frankie Shop, Hailey Wool-Blend Felt Tapered Cargo Pants Buy now Description Cargo pants are a year-round staple in our book. Frankie Shop's, with its mixture of pocket sizes ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Coperni, Ring Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag Buy now Description The Swipe is one of the cult bags right now - and you could snap it up for £255. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Joseph, Cotton Poplin Midi Dress Buy now Description A shirt dress never goes out of style. Joseph's is one of the best we've found. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Whistles, Jenny Tie-Dye Floral Jumpsuit Buy now Description This short-sleeved jumpsuit will look like you've made effort without actually making any effort. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Ganni, Seersucker Gathered V-Neck Blouse Buy now Description Ganni might be famous for its printed dresses, but this checked co-ord is also a great investment. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. & Other Stories, Scoop-Neck Knit Midi Dress Buy now Description You can fasten this dress' ties around your neck to create a halter effect. Clever, no? Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. H&M, Leather Slides Buy now Description These quilted slides look so much more expensive than their £27 price tag. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Sandro, Long Fringed Leather Jacket Buy now Description A fringed suede jacket is great for festival season and beyond. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Maje, Silver Leather Trousers Buy now Description Silver trousers are having a bit of a moment - in case you hadn't noticed - and the fit of these ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Monki, Light Beige Crinkled Satin Sleeveless Dress Buy now Description This crinkled satin slip dress is perfect for heatwave weather. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

13. JW Anderson, Bumper Crystal-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag Buy now Description JW Anderson's Bumper bag is a favourite with fashion editors. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

14. Crystal Haze, Sweetheart Crystal & 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace Buy now Description Tennis necklaces continue to be the gift that keeps on giving in the world of power accessories. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

15. Weekday, Ina Crinkle Dress Buy now Description Another crinkle dress, this time from Weekday. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

16. Paloma Wool, Leonora Suede Buckle Shoulder Bag Buy now Description If you're looking for a pop of colour in the accessories department, meet this shoulder bag from ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now