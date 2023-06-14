  1. Home
The Summer Sales Are Underway; Shop Grazia’s Pick Of The Best Bargains Now

Get your new summer pieces for less.

by Julia Harvey |
Holidays! Festivals! Basically anything outdoors! The summer sales are on and if, like us, you’re slightly beside yourself at the thought of a season full of shorts, summer dresses, and heatwave-ready sandals then you’re in the right place.

Now is the perfect time to strategise your outfits for the summer ahead. Perhaps you’ve got a never-ending run of events on the horizon and are after wedding guest dress inspo. Maybe you’re still on the search for some spectacular festival outfits. Or maybe, you are wilting at the thought of a heatwave and need to summer-proof your wardrobe. Whatever you’re after there’s no better time to shop then the summer sale season.

Rifling through rails in real life does not sounds like our idea of fun, and while scrolling through seemingly endless pages of midi dresses, summer trousers and sandals might not appeal to everyone, shopping from the comfort of your sofa certainly sounds better to us. To help you even further, we’ve done the hard part for you and searched high and low for the best bargains out there.

Top picks include a pearl-embellished printed dress by Wales Bonner, available for £495.88 at Net-a-Porter, which has up to 50% off JW Anderson, Versace, Balmain and countless (and we mean countless) more designer labels in its summer sale. Over at Matchesfashion, you can get a whopping 60% off designer labels, too. We suggest you get involved before all the good bits inevitably sell out!

From Whistles' easy, breezy jumpsuit to sleek leather sandals, shop our pick of the best summer sale buys now…

1. Wales Bonner, Tambour Pearl-Embellished Printed Satin Maxi Dress

You'll want to bring out this satin maxi dress for every special occasion under the sun.

2. Frankie Shop, Hailey Wool-Blend Felt Tapered Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are a year-round staple in our book. Frankie Shop's, with its mixture of pocket sizes

3. Coperni, Ring Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

The Swipe is one of the cult bags right now - and you could snap it up for £255.

4. Joseph, Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

A shirt dress never goes out of style. Joseph's is one of the best we've found.

5. Whistles, Jenny Tie-Dye Floral Jumpsuit

This short-sleeved jumpsuit will look like you've made effort without actually making any effort.

6. Ganni, Seersucker Gathered V-Neck Blouse

Ganni might be famous for its printed dresses, but this checked co-ord is also a great investment.

7. Ganni, Stretch Seersucker Cropped Trousers

9. H&amp;M, Leather Slides

These quilted slides look so much more expensive than their £27 price tag.

10. Sandro, Long Fringed Leather Jacket

A fringed suede jacket is great for festival season and beyond.

11. Maje, Silver Leather Trousers

Silver trousers are having a bit of a moment - in case you hadn't noticed - and the fit of these

12. Monki, Light Beige Crinkled Satin Sleeveless Dress

This crinkled satin slip dress is perfect for heatwave weather.

13. JW Anderson, Bumper Crystal-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

JW Anderson's Bumper bag is a favourite with fashion editors.

14. Crystal Haze, Sweetheart Crystal &amp; 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace

Tennis necklaces continue to be the gift that keeps on giving in the world of power accessories.

15. Weekday, Ina Crinkle Dress

Another crinkle dress, this time from Weekday.

16. Paloma Wool, Leonora Suede Buckle Shoulder Bag

If you're looking for a pop of colour in the accessories department, meet this shoulder bag from

17. Monica Vinader, 18ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Deia Diamond Ring

This diamond ring is the definition of wear-forever.

