  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

High Street To High End – The Best Black Coats Available On The Market Right Now

A trusty black coat is essential to have in your arsenal.

by Renee Washington |
Posted
1
COS, Cropped Twill Jacket
2
Whistles, Fur Biker
3
Nanushka, Verona Faux Shearling Jacket
4
Zara, Faux-Leather Jacket
5
COS, Oversized Leather Trench Coat
6
Daily Paper, Epuff Cropped Jacket
7
Weekday, Zyan Padded Coat
8
Niihai, 2K Moto Jacket
9
Mango, Double Button Trench Coat
10
Stradivarius, Faux-Leather Jacket With Top Stitching
11
Arket, Mid-length Down Coat

A trusty black coat is essential to have in your arsenal. Even when the weather is mild, you know it won't be long before it's cold and rainy (sorry, it's true).

From shearling to leather to puffer, there are so many options when it comes to black coats, which means finding the one can be a long-winded task. With trends coming and going, sometimes we can spend hours on the internet or stalking out favourite celebs trying to find 'what's in'. Sounding all too familiar? Scroll to see our edit of the best black coats available right now...And we've included pieces that will really go the distance in your wardrobe so that next year you're good to go.

1. COS, Cropped Twill Jacket

best black coats
Price: £79

www.cos.com

Description

A cropped mini jacket will carry you throughout spring.

best black coats

2. Whistles, Fur Biker

best black coats
Price: £145

www.whistles.com

Description

The faux-fur bikers are making a return once again!

best black coats

3. Nanushka, Verona Faux Shearling Jacket

best black coats
Price: £896

www.nanushka.com

Description

This shearling jacket has serious pizzaz.

best black coats

4. Zara, Faux-Leather Jacket

best black coats
Price: £49.99

www.zara.com

Description

Zara's leather jackets trend just about every year and for good reason.

best black coats

5. COS, Oversized Leather Trench Coat

best black coats
Price: £550

www.cos.com

Description

A trench is a winter staple that can be worn year after year. This COS one will last you.

best black coats

6. Daily Paper, Epuff Cropped Jacket

best black coats
Price: £219

www.endclothing.com

Description

Tried and tested by yours truly, this puffer will keep you warm in the winter months.

best black coats

7. Weekday, Zyan Padded Coat

best black coats
Price: £56

www.weekday.com

Description

A dramatic yet super cosy oversized padded maxi coat complete with a belt.

best black coats

8. Niihai, 2K Moto Jacket

best black coats
Price: £180

niihai.com

Description

Just add knee-high boots and skirt and you're good to go!

best black coats

9. Mango, Double Button Trench Coat

best black coats
Price: £99.99

shop.mango.com

Description

With Mango coats you can expect quality for a lesser price tag.

best black coats

10. Stradivarius, Faux-Leather Jacket With Top Stitching

best black coats
Price: £45.99

www.stradivarius.com

Description

Warning: wearing this means that people will be constantly asking where your jacket is from.

best black coats

11. Arket, Mid-length Down Coat

best black coats
Price: £175

www.arket.com

Description

A rainy day must-have, throw it on over your outfits to stay toasty this autumn/winter.

best black coats
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us