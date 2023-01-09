High Street To High End – The Best Black Coats Available On The Market Right Now

A trusty black coat is essential to have in your arsenal. Even when the weather is mild, you know it won't be long before it's cold and rainy (sorry, it's true).

From shearling to leather to puffer, there are so many options when it comes to black coats, which means finding the one can be a long-winded task. With trends coming and going, sometimes we can spend hours on the internet or stalking out favourite celebs trying to find 'what's in'. Sounding all too familiar? Scroll to see our edit of the best black coats available right now...And we've included pieces that will really go the distance in your wardrobe so that next year you're good to go.