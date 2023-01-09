High Street To High End – The Best Black Coats Available On The Market Right Now

A trusty black coat is essential to have in your arsenal. Even when the weather is mild, you know it won't be long before it's cold and rainy (sorry, it's true).
From shearling to leather to puffer, there are so many options when it comes to black coats, which means finding the one can be a long-winded task. With trends coming and going, sometimes we can spend hours on the internet or stalking out favourite celebs trying to find 'what's in'. Sounding all too familiar? Scroll to see our edit of the best black coats available right now...And we've included pieces that will really go the distance in your wardrobe so that next year you're good to go.
A cropped mini jacket will carry you throughout spring.
The faux-fur bikers are making a return once again!
This shearling jacket has serious pizzaz.
Zara's leather jackets trend just about every year and for good reason.
A trench is a winter staple that can be worn year after year. This COS one will last you.
Tried and tested by yours truly, this puffer will keep you warm in the winter months.
A dramatic yet super cosy oversized padded maxi coat complete with a belt.
Just add knee-high boots and skirt and you're good to go!
Warning: wearing this means that people will be constantly asking where your jacket is from.
A rainy day must-have, throw it on over your outfits to stay toasty this autumn/winter.