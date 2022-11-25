These Dresses Are Now In The Black Friday Sales And I Want Every Single One Of Them

The Black Friday sales are confusing. On one hand, the hype, constant marketing and promise of huge savings feels fairly irresistible, particularly right now. On the other, it all feels at odds with our new collective admission that we need to shop, live and ultimately be more sustainable in every area of our lives if we're to even try to ameliorate the climate crisis. Is there a way to balance such opposing forces? Well, I really do believe that there's a way to shop more mindfully without suddenly acquiring a haul to rival most Shein 'influencers'. For me, that's starting with the best sale dresses.

Dresses are all I wear so, if I'm going to buy something this Black Friday, I'm going to make sure that it's definitely something I'll wear, that it has longevity and that it's versatile (i.e I'm not just going to wear it to one Christmas party and then forget about it for the next 364 days). Need me to plead the case for dresses? Well, all I'll say is that they're a ready-made outfit so they really take a lot of faff out of getting ready.

Given how popular dresses have become with shoppers over the last few years, they're also the item which brands and designers now bank on, knowing that they'll always sell. This means that there's more brilliant choice than ever, even if you're a dress-denier. After all, dresses don't have to mean dressed up; cosy weekends are made even comfier with Jigsaw's jumper dresses or oversized styles from Ganni worn with tights and boots.

Just to help, I really have scrolled through hundreds of items to try and find the best deals on the best sale dresses. I hope that, whichever one you choose, you'll be very happy together.