These Dresses Are Now In The Black Friday Sales And I Want Every Single One Of Them

The Black Friday sales are confusing. On one hand, the hype, constant marketing and promise of huge savings feels fairly irresistible, particularly right now. On the other, it all feels at odds with our new collective admission that we need to shop, live and ultimately be more sustainable in every area of our lives if we're to even try to ameliorate the climate crisis. Is there a way to balance such opposing forces? Well, I really do believe that there's a way to shop more mindfully without suddenly acquiring a haul to rival most Shein 'influencers'. For me, that's starting with the best sale dresses.
Dresses are all I wear so, if I'm going to buy something this Black Friday, I'm going to make sure that it's definitely something I'll wear, that it has longevity and that it's versatile (i.e I'm not just going to wear it to one Christmas party and then forget about it for the next 364 days). Need me to plead the case for dresses? Well, all I'll say is that they're a ready-made outfit so they really take a lot of faff out of getting ready.
Given how popular dresses have become with shoppers over the last few years, they're also the item which brands and designers now bank on, knowing that they'll always sell. This means that there's more brilliant choice than ever, even if you're a dress-denier. After all, dresses don't have to mean dressed up; cosy weekends are made even comfier with Jigsaw's jumper dresses or oversized styles from Ganni worn with tights and boots.
If you are in the market for some glitz, however, then there's certainly something for you, too. Again, don't think this has to mean throwaway sequins. Rather, it's 16Arlington's feather-trimmed dresses, Sister Jane's dramatic silhouettes and Simone Rocha's timeless elegance.
Just to help, I really have scrolled through hundreds of items to try and find the best deals on the best sale dresses. I hope that, whichever one you choose, you'll be very happy together.
SHOP: The Best Dresses In The Black Friday Sale
It's the colour that drew me to this dress but I also love how versatile it could be, too. I'd wear with sleek sandals for evening but with knee-high boots by day.
ROTATE knows a thing or two about creating a party dress. I love that this one has sleeves - surprisingly difficult to find - and strikes the balance between dressed-up and over-dressed. It's also under £100 in Browns' sale, so it won't be around for long.
I know this colour is divisive but I'm obsessed by pretty much everything Shrimps makes. I, too, would be averse to this neon hue if I hadn't seen Zeena Shah wearing it, which convinced me this was a seriously great idea. If you're not convinced, then it's also available in a pink print and classic black.
For me, this is one of those dresses that you'll constantly pull out of your wardrobe when you feel like you have nothing to wear. I love it with knee high boots and, when it's really cold, you could layer a cream roll neck underneath.
You can never go wrong with polka dots, which are surely the most democratic of prints. H&M is always good at designing easy-to-wear, lovely dresses that are affordable, too, and this gathered dress is exactly that. You could wear it to so many different things- it's very easily dressed up or down.
Christopher John Rogers makes clothes designed to fill you with joy and this dress is no exception. There's a detachable bolero, which not only lets me relive my bolero-loving days of 2003, it also makes this midi appropriate for all seasons (almost). Wear slouchy knits over it now but don't forget that this is an ideal holiday dress, too.
I love this as a workwear option. Wear over white shirts and team with oversized tailoring for a new twist on a conventional suit.
IF there's an opportunity to buy a Simone Rocha dress in the sale, I'm listening. This particular dress is just heavenly- the proportions, the length, the way it sits on the perfect position on the shoulders. It's really one of those pieces that will forever be incredibly special and that you'll wear forever.
Sister Jane is my go-to for dresses that give more than a little drama. I love the scalloped hem, puff sleeves and jacquard finish of this wrap style, which would be ideal for any winter weddings.
Trust me when I say you will wear this Ganni dress a LOT. The V-neck makes it ideal to layer over black polo necks, while the oversized shape is a perfect partner to knee-high boots. It will also look dreamy in the summer with sandals and a tan (remember those!).
Warehouse has some really great dresses at the moment, this one being a particular highlight. Available in several different colours, it's absolutely the sort of thing you can put on when you're trying to make an effort but don't really have the time. Increasingly, that's what I want from a dress, especially in the colder months.
If I owned this dress, I would never have to buy anything for a party/night out/anything with a glam dress code ever again. 16Arlington is the last word in fabulous clothes designed to make the wearer feel truly special and it's now hard to imagine party dressing without them.
Batsheva's collaboration with Laura Ashley has been a smash hit, so it's exciting to find one of the styles in stock and in the sale, no less. Offset the prettiness of this dress with stomper boots and tights.
I've got a few Damson Madder dresses now and I really would call myself a fan. Founded as a sustainable alternative to many high street brands, all of the cotton is organic and super-soft, while the design details belie the cost, which you'd expect to be much higher. I love this mini and want to wear it with boots all winter-long- it's now under £50 in the sale.
As the temperatures dip, I've been looking for the perfect jumper dress, which is really all I want to wear when working from home. This one from Jigsaw is a great bet- it's roomy enough to be comfortable but not so oversized that you'd feel ridiculous. My wfh wardrobe is looking up.