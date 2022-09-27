  1. Home
Did Catherine, Princess of Wales Just Predict This Winter’s Biggest Coat Trend?

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Catherine, Princess of Wales has just tapped into one of winter’s boldest trends: the ruby red coat. For today’s outing in Anglesey, where she visited RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, Catherine looked particularly festive in a single-breasted coat the colour of holly berries from LK Bennett. The coat, the rather appropriately-named Spencer, is made from recycled wool and is still available in all sizes (6-18) for £599.

The Princess of Wales in Anglesey ©Getty

The Princess of Wales paired the coat with wide-leg black trousers and one of her favourite pairs of earrings from Spells of Love, the affordable jewellery brand based in Caerphilly.

The Princess of Wales in Cardiff ©Getty

As well as repeat-wearing her accessories, she’s famously fond of statement coats. On a separate visit to Wales, which happened earlier this year as part of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, Catherine chose a scarlet coat from Eponine London, a high-necked style she’s worn many times over the years.

The Princess of Wales on Commonwealth Day 2019 ©Getty

Perhaps she had a closely trained eye on autumn’s catwalks - Bianca Saunders, Dior, Eudon Choi, Gabriela Hearst, Prada and Tommy Hilfiger all showed resplendent red coats as part of their collections - but what’s more likely is that they looked to the Princess of Wales. Catherine, you see, has a well-documented soft spot for red outerwear, favouring stunningly bright dress coats that ensure she stands out during public outings.

The Princess of Wales on Christmas Day 2018 ©Getty

It might be a shade (or two) brighter than the fashion editor’s favourite - beige - but is certainly more smile-inducing, wouldn’t you say?

SHOP: The Best Red Coats On The High Street

