A Pair Of Brown Boots Will Put A Spring In Your Step This Autumn

Without wishing what's left of the summer away, it's already feeling (whisper it) like we're living for autumn. You probably haven't been leaving the house without a jacket - and might have even put your sandals on ice after wearing them, oh, maybe three times over the past month. Yes, summer hasn't exactly arrived here in the UK, but we can always rely on a glorious autumn to deliver the goods. And if there's one way that the celebs are getting ahead of the new season, it's with a pair of brown boots.