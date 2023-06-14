Kylie Jenner Just Wore The Perfect Summer Dress – And You Can Still Shop It

Top of our wish list right now? The perfect summer dress. And we've found just that, thanks to a not so subtle hint from one Miss Kylie Jenner.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie gave us a slice of cottagecore summer, dressed in the frock of the season. The dress in question is still available to buy and comes from the womenswear label DOÊN, originally founded by Santa Barbara-born sisters, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, who started the brand to create clothes that celebrate women.

©@kyliejenner

It already boasts an impressive roster of fashion fans including the likes of Lily Collins, Sophia Richie and fashion stylist Monikh Dale, establishing itself as the go-to for your summer wardrobe. But what makes its summer dresses such a cult favourite? At first glance, these may seem like your usual prairie dresses but there is something about DOÊN dresses that have got the fashion pack in a tailspin.

For starters, you can forget the usual ditsy florals. DOÊN's take on print is a much more contemporary affair with subtle, almost antique looking, dreamy florals and patterns. Secondly the fabric. The organic cotton voile means that these frocks will hold their shape whilst giving the perfect amount of drape and swoosh. And, finally, it's the cut, with drawstrings around the neckline and shirring on the body which means they can be adjusted to fit your shape perfectly, making for a super flattering and easy-to-wear silhouette. Take your cue from the beauty mogul herself and wear yours to frolick during a sun-dappled dusk for a full-on cottagecore moment. A switch-up from her usual bodycon, this is yet another chapter in the star's style evolution.

So, look no further for we have found you the perfect summer dress to frolic in all season long.

SHOP: Kylie Jenner's DOÊN Summer Dress

1. DOÊN, Stanza Dress In Blanc Bluebell Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now