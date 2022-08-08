You’ve Got To See All The Outfits Kylie Jenner Packed For A Trip To London

Even with the best intentions in the world, it's almost impossible to be as organised as you would like to be when it comes to holiday packing. Hands up if the wrong things are always washed and the right things are still in the laundry basket? Or, if you've left it until the night before to try and root through a pile of swimwear that hasn't seen the light of day since 2019? But one celebrity who has obviously got next-level skills, not to mention lots of practise, in this particular area is Kylie Jenner.

©Getty

Jenner has been visiting London, where her partner, Travis Scott, performed over the weekend at the O2. And the couple's looks - as well as their daughter's - have obviously been coordinated for maximum style impact. On August 4, Jenner wore black velvet bodycon, accessorising with sky-high platforms from Tom Ford. Her mini-me also chose top-to-toe black, wearing what looked like a bodysuit and leather trousers (or perhaps waders?) over track-soled boots. Cute.

©Getty

Next the pair stepped out in distress-look jeans from Ottolinger. The Berlin-based label doesn't do children's clothes. Could Stormi's denim have been custom-made to match her mum's? Who knows, but her wardrobe and handbag collection is getting more enviable by the second (she also packed a sequinned silver dress for dinner at Sexy Fish).

©Getty